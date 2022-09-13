"Aaron went back to what he's comfortable with; eye rolling, bad body language" - Colin Cowherd blasts Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for treatment of rookies

Colin Cowherd has not been shy about his criticism of Aaron Rodgers in recent memory.

After watching the Green Bay Packers fall short against the Minnesota Vikings, Cowherd proceeded to blame the quarterback for his team's loss. Specifically, he theorized that Rodgers' frustration limited his options and hamstrung the team unnecessarily.

Here's how he put it on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd":

"So Christian Watson drops a big-time throw to start the game. What about a touchdown? Maybe the game's different. Maybe the score is different. Maybe the momentum's different.

"But he didn't. He dropped it because he's a rookie. And then rookie Romeo Doub's had a miscommunication with Aaron Rodgers early."

Cowherd then claimed that Rodgers quit on his rookie receivers:

"And what did he [Rodgers] do with both of them? Patience? Understanding? No… Christian Watson didn't get another look until the fourth quarter. Romeo Doubs, Matt LaFleur had to create reverses for both the rookie wide receivers because Aaron decided, ‘I'm not going to you.’"

Lastly, he claimed that the star signal-caller went back to the well of bad behavior:

"That's why AJ Dillon had so many catches and the tight end had so many catches. Aaron went back to what he's comfortable with. Eye rolling, bad body language."

Aaron Rodgers' performance against the Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers endured a sub-par outing against the Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Rodgers' final statline from the match against the Minnesota Vikings surprised many.

He completed 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Jordan Love even saw some time in the game, completing four of five passes for 65 yards and recording no touchdowns or interceptions.

The Packers lost the game 23-7 to start the 2022 NFL season with a sobering defeat. The team's lone touchdown came in the third quarter.

Green Bay will look to get their first win of the new season when they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on September 18 at 8:20 PM EST.

