"Abbott Elementary about to be lit" - NFL fans heap high praise on Jalen Hurts' $200,000 donation to Philadelphia schools

Jalen Hurts has donated $200,000 to the Philadelphia schools district.

The Philadelphia Eagles star went out of his way to help the schools this offseason, the money intended to add air conditioning in those schools. Per Zach Berman of PHLY, the money Hurts donated will help 10 schools.

Fans, of course, were incredibly proud of Hurts and his donation. There were obvious references to Abbott Elementary, a sitcom based in Philadelphia and focused on a district school.

Hurts (along with other Eagles stars) has made a cameo on the show, too.

"Abbott Elementary about to be lit. Seriously though, this is awesome," one fan wrote.

"He took his cameo appearch on Abbott Elementary seriously. Good for him," one fan added.

Fans were proud of the Eagles QB.

"That’s a good man, can’t hate on kindness," a fan wrote.

This is so awesome! Public schools and teachers deserve more, a fan said.

Some even joked about Abbott being on the list.

"Did Abott Elementary get one?" a fan asked.

"One of them better be for Abbott Elementary! The principal needs one in her office," one user added.

Many, while proud of Jalen, wondered why the public schools couldn't afford it on their own anymore.

"Sad the public schools can’t afford this in their own," another user said.

List of schools benefiting from Jalen Hurts' donation

Clara Barton Gloria Casarez Castor Gardens D. Newlin Fell Thomas Finletter Fitler Academics Plus Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy Edward Gideon Abram Jenks T. Roosevelt

Jalen Hurts' Abbott Elementary cameo was one for the ages

As mentioned, Jalen Hurts' donation was easily linked to Abbott Elementary, where the QB also made a cameo.

In the Season 3 premiere, Hurts, along with Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham, appeared on a Zoom call for career day. They interacted with most characters, including the protagonist, Janine Teagues.

He even tried to propose to a character (Melissa Schemmenti) on another character's behalf for a grand gesture.

While Hurts is the only one on cam first, Kelce and Graham show up later to tell him he's late for practice.