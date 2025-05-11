Abdul Carter makes feelings known on meeting $65,000,000-worth Giants icon at rookie minicamp

The New York Giants selected Abdul Carter with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Carter was the highest defensive player selected in the draft, and he'll wear the colors of the famous Giants jersey to start his professional football career.

Ad

Over the past two decades, the Giants have had some phenomenal defensive players represent the franchise. One such player is Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who spent his entire professional career with the Giants.

Strahan, who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is valued at $65,000,000, was present at the team facility on the first day of rookie camp. Carter made his feelings clear after Strahan's visit on Friday. The 2025 first-rounder said,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, that's dope. Seeing somebody as legendary, somebody in the New York Giants organization coming back, giving back, and giving us great advice. It is dope to see him here."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Penn State Nittany Lions product continued,

"I would just say just speaking about the New York Giants history, knowing how much we have, knowing the history, the championships we have and I just want to be a part of bringing that legacy back. Just bringing that greatness back to New York.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Strahan earned icon status in New York after spending 15 years with the franchise. He won a Super Bowl ring, the 2001 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, seven Pro Bowl selections and a spot in the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

The franchise retired his No. 92 jersey in 2021. Strahan remains in and around the NFL as an analyst for Fox.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Abdul Carter?

Abdul Carter is partaking in the rookie minicamp, adjusting to the rigors of professional football. Carter is wearing the No. 51 jersey after being denied permission to wear two retired numbers belonging to Giants' legends Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms.

The Penn State Nittany Lions product was viewed as the best defensive end in a draft filled with talent at the DE position. The hope is that Carter helps shore up a defense that was among the worst in the 2024 regular season.

Hence, Carter's next steps are general training camp, preseason and a potential start in Week 1. Brian Daboll's side needs all the talent it can get on defense in a stacked NFC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.