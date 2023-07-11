"Abs of steel" - Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais leaves fans fawning over her ripped physique

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, always makes sure that she makes a style statement with every outfit she chooses to wear. It did not fail this time, as the former Miss Houston Teen put her incredible abs on display.

Anais is known for her strong social media presence and her multiple talents. She posts pictures of herself that turn heads and make fans want to compliment her. Her beautiful beachwear choices made her a fan favorite, which helped her achieve her dreams as an internet celebrity, singer, model, YouTuber, and content creator.

Whenever Anais posts her stunning pictures on social media, fans do not fail to show their admiration for her looks.

This time, Deshaun Watson's ladylove posted a series of pictures where she wore a black dress set. The top had a long and baggy sleeve, but the length of the top was short, and her skirt was a low-rise one.

This allowed her to show off her taut stomach, for which she's so famous. As fans could see her "abs of steel," they did not stop themselves from showering her with praise.

Fans compliment Jilly Anais for her bold look and ripped physique (Image Credit: Jilly Anais' Instagram post's comment section).

In the post, Watson was also seen smiling with his girlfriend and their friends as they arrived at a restaurant.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais celebrated four years of togetherness

The Cleveland Browns QB and his influencer girlfriend recently celebrated their relationship's four-year anniversary on Instagram. The couple has been dating each other since he was the quarterback for the Houston Texans.

Their relationship started when Watson slid into her DMs after meeting her in Los Angeles.

The couple initially went on a date to a hot yoga studio at 7 a.m. for an early workout session, which was then followed by a 5+ hour dinner.

"Ever since then, we've been rockin' with each other," Watson said in 2020. "We started off as best friends."

Anais has been supporting Deshaun Watson since he faced 24 counts of sexual misconduct allegations. She even wore his #4 jersey during matchups in order to support him as he was suspended for 11 games.

