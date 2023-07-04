In Photos: Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais celebrate four-year anniversary

The Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and his Instagram influencer girlfriend, Jilly Anais, celebrated their four-year anniversary.

The couple has been captivating their fans as they regularly go on luxurious and glamorous holidays. Watson's pop singer girlfriend, who is known for her strong online presence, always manages to turn heads when she uploads pictures of herself in sexy outfits with him.

Hence, there was no better way for them to celebrate their anniversary with their fans than by uploading numerous pictures on their official social media accounts. There were several snaps that captured the special moments of their lives together. Their posts expressed gratitude and love for each other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The pictures came with heartfelt messages for each other. Anais wrote:

"4 years with my 4lifer"

Deshaun Watson's caption for the post was:

"Thank you Queen! We still carrying on, We still staying strong .. 4EVER!"

Deshaun Watson shared cute pictures of his girlfriend on their four-year anniversary (Image Credit: Deshaun Watson's Instagram post)

Anais also shared the story behind the moment when she caught the pigskin, from the time Watson was the shot caller for the Houston Texans.

Image Credit: Jilly Anais' Instagram Story

Anais has been a pillar of support for the quarterback. She was with Watson even when he faced 24 counts of sexual misconduct allegations. Additionally, the couple supported each other when the quarterback was suspended for 11 games.

Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend's extravagant escapades

After Watson participated in the team's mandatory minicamp, the couple went on to embark on a long string of lavish vacations. From soaking up the sun in Greece to having fun at the Champions League final event to going on expensive shopping sprees at designer stores in Paris, the two went all out.

The couple vacationed in style, as they uploaded pictures of themselves showing off their stylish outfits. Jilly Anais was seen rocking racy bikinis on several occasions during her holiday. She shared pictures and videos where she looked gorgeous, according to her fans.

Jilly Anais and Watson will have more moments to celebrate with each other, and fans will love to see them.

Poll : 0 votes