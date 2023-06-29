IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais flaunts new swimsuit bottoms

Deshaun Watson and her girlfriend Jilly Anais are not ending their vacation anytime soon. While spending quality time together, the Instagram influencer is not forgetting to serve fierce looks in racy bikinis.

The couple has been on the move since the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns attended the team's mandatory minicamp. They relaxed on the beautiful beaches of Greece, attended the Champions League in Turkey, and shopped at luxurious designer stores in Paris.

This time, the singer/performer was seen donning an eggshell-colored triangle bikini. Anais shared several snaps and a video of herself looking like her confident self. She captioned the post:

"Bikini Bottom"

Fans were caught off guard but posted their compliments for Watson's girlfriend. Although fans love the travel content of Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend, their lavish escapades have not always received the usual kind of love from their fans.

The former Miss Teen Houston once posted a video of herself and her QB boyfriend exiting a renowned Louis Vuitton store in Paris.

The couple held numerous shopping bags, but fans focused on something else. They could not understand why Jilly was with Watson, whose reputation is murky in the league.

However, the couple is still seen together vacationing and uploading pictures of themselves in their best outfits.

Deshaun Watson is getting ready for his first full season as a Browns' starter

After facing problematic allegations from 22 women, the 27-year-old quarterback will make his return to his first full season as the Cleveland Browns starter. Fans and analysts will have their eyes glued to him this season, as he could not make a remarkable impact in the previous one.

He only played six games last season because he had been suspended for 11 games and had sat out the entire 2021 season. His current teammates had to make several adjustments because of his absence.

One such member is running back Nick Chubb, who had his career-high of 12 rushing touchdowns in the first 11 games, but could not score again when Watson was the starter.

He firmly expressed that his inability to perform the same way he did before was not because of Deshaun Watson.

“Twelve is the most I’ve ever had since I’ve been here. I don’t think it had much to do with it. I think we did have to figure some things out, get the kinks out on offense and I don’t think I’m hindered by Deshaun at all. ... No, I’m not worried at all. I can’t control what I can’t control. When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything,” Chubb said when he talked to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal."

Hence, he confirmed that with Deshaun Watson in the squad, the team is ready to face their rivals.

