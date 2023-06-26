IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais light up Paris in offseason vacay

Deshaun Watson appears to have had enough of America, at least for a little while. The Browns quarterback and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, revealed they have taken a trip to Paris, France, via Instagram.

They posted multiple photos on the platform, and in most of them, Anais or the couple posed for the camera. The most elaborate one saw the couple kissing at the Louvre Pyramid, a location featured in the DaVinci Code movies starring Tom Hanks. However, the most dangerous thing posted was the video clip.

In the clip, Anais was recorded riding what appears to be an electric Lime scooter through the street while wearing high heels. She wasn't going exactly speeding down the street, but it was enough to invite a sense of foreboding. Fortunately, there were no accidents recorded as she coasted down the small one-lane road.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns are preparing for a run at the AFC North in the 2023 season

After grinding for six months at a tune of six or seven days per week all day long, getting an extended summer vacation is a luxury very few are allowed. However, NFL players need this time of rest to recover from injuries and prepare both physically and psychologically for the new season.

At the end of the summer, it will be back to work and for some, like Watson, the 2023 season could affect his job security for the foreseeable future. While the Browns have committed to paying Deshaun Watson the entirety of his salary, it also opens the door for them to view the contract as an already sunk cost.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns are dark horses for the AFC North, as the rest of the division is either elite or has taken big steps this offseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl contenders, while the Baltimore Ravens locked down Lamar Jackson and added Odell Beckham Jr. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a very good draft and spent the offseason investing in the trenches.

Expectations are high in Cleveland, as the fan base clamors for success after two disappointing campaigns. As September draws slowly closer, it will be interesting to see who runs the AFC North in the 2023 NFL season.

