IN PHOTOS: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek pick Hamptons as lavish summer vacation spot

More than a year after he left football, Rob Gronkowski is still enjoying his retirement with model girlfriend Camille Kostek.

On Saturday, the SI Swim model shared an Instagram story of herself and the Super Bowl-winning former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end vacationing in the Hamptons area of Long Island, New York. In one shot, Kostek is taking a selfie while wearing a football-themed sweater:

"In Hamptons (white heart)"

In another shot, a barefoot Gronkowski is looking on the outside while wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts and cap, with their dog sitting near him:

"Whole squad is here (white heart)"

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski in the Hamptons (images via Instagram)

Said dog appears very prominently in the Story. One shot features it standing in front of whay appears to a cherry blossom tree:

"my travel boy is now adding Hamptons to his list of places"

And another shows it interacting with a couple other dogs:

"making friends"

Rob Gronkowki and Camille Kostek's dog (images via Instagram)

What is the latest on Rob Gronkowski?

While Rob Gronkowski may be happily done with playing football, he has made sure that he is not forgotten in the sport's current affairs. Speaking to The Score's Jordan Schultz last week, he encouraged teams to court former teammate Leonard Fournette amidst their lack of interest in running backs:

"Lenny is an absolute tank who's versatile to be a three-down back and make a big play when you need it the most. His unique skill set in the pass game at the size he is makes him a mismatch at all times."

Rob Gronkowski wants teams to pursue his former teammate Leonard Fournette

A few days later, Gronkowski's name made news again, when Jake Bequette, a former defensive end and former teammate in Foxboro, recalled the record-setting tight end's partying habits on Prime Time with Alex Stein:

“We all had these key fobs that gave us 24/7 access to the Patriots’ facility there in Foxborough, and during the offseason, Gronk would go out all night with his boys in Boston. Stay up till three or four in the morning, whatever it was, and have his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility... (He'd use these fobs to enter and eventually) pass out on the training tables in the Patriots’ training room.”

The Patriots' trainers had to resort to drastic measures to wake him up:

“So then, like an hour or two later when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep. They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves and you know, stick an IV in his arm. (Hours later, he) would wake up like Frankenstein revived and just go out there and kick ass."

