Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend are on a long trip to Europe and have been vacationing in the most extravagant way possible.

While fans usually love to see Jilly Anais, the Browns quarterback's girlfriend, they did not have the same reaction this time as they always do. The former Miss Teen Houston uploaded a TikTok video on her official account where the couple were seen walking out of a Louis Vuitton store.

They held numerous shopping bags; Anais held the LV bag of their newly released line called LV® x Yayoi Kusama, and Watson held LV's signature orange bag, which was huge. While the social media influencer only wanted to flaunt her outfit and shopping spree video, fans grilled her for still dating the infamous QB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They wrote:

"She’s still with him?!!!"

Some fans rather harshly said that Jilly Anais was only there for monetary gains with Deshaun Watson.

"Why she won’t leave him ??? Welll here’s why."

"you know why your [sic] in a relationship with him."

A handful of others roasted them for uploading a cringe-inducing video.

"Y’all looking around like there’s paparazzi."

"'Yo stand outside and record me walking out I’m gonna look confused'"

"That’s me coming out of Walmart!"

Anais and Watson have been with each other since 2019, when he was playing for the Houston Texans. When the quarterback was facing sexual assault allegations from 22 women, his girlfriend supported him throughout.

Deshaun Watson sent a special message amid his luxurious vacation

Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend at an NBA game

Watson promised his fans that he would be more active on social media, and he kept his promise. After attending the mandatory minicamp, the QB has been sharing pictures from his vacations.

He went to Turkey to attend the final Champions League game, spent relaxing days in Mykonos, and was seen riding scooters in Paris in front of The Louvre Museum.

The quarterback had always kept his personal life under wraps because of the sexual misconduct allegations. However, he spoke out and said that he feels comfortable enough to share his life online now.

Although Deshaun Watson puts himself out there, he still keeps the comment section under his posts and videos off to avoid trolling from the fans.

Poll : 0 votes