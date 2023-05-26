Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais reveals only celebrity she'd ever fangirl over

TikTok sensation Jilly Anais is Deshaun Watson’s number one fan. She was with him even when he faced 24 counts of sexual misconduct allegations.

While Anais and Warson have been in love for four years now, there’s one person who will make Anais freak out as a fan. In a recent video, someone asked the actress/model/singer:

“I know you probably don't get starstruck, but has there ever been a moment when you look to your left and your right, and you like, 'Oh, this is, whoever.' Have you had any of those moments?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anais replied:

“I've never been just a starstruck individual. Like literally, my mom and dad could tell you I've never just, like, I don't know what it was. I was never impressed.

"The only person I could tell you I would be like probably a real fan girl over is Beyonce. I'd probably be, like, just speechless. That's the only person, and I have never met her. I've never met her."

Everyone invested in entertainment and connected to the internet should know who Beyonce is. She’s so popular that her last name need not be mentioned. She has sold over 200 million records and had 31 singles on the Billboard 100.

She has also won 32 Grammy Awards and 31 BET Awards. In 2020, Time Magazine included her in the list of 100 women who defined the last century.

Meanwhile, Jilly Anais has around 298,600 followers and 4.9 million likes on Tiktok. The former Miss Teen Houston released her first EP in 2014. She is also a dancer, a competitive cheerleader, a model, and a cookbook author.

Her boyfriend, Deshaun Watson, showed off his dance moves in a recent TikTok video. He has around 48,900 followers and 317,400 likes.

Deshaun Watson has 230 million reasons to play exceptional football

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson met in Los Angeles and started dating in mid-2019. Anais has supported Watson despite his shaky situation with the Houston Texans. The couple remained together even when Watson faced an 11-game suspension last season due to alleged sexual misconduct cases.

The expectations for Watson to perform well are high after the Cleveland Browns gave him a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. In 2020, he showed his football brilliance after leading the league with 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

Browns fans hope he can rediscover that form. After being out of football for nearly two years, he had 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in six games last year. That’s why NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky declared 2023 a make-or-break year for the three-time Pro Bowler. While he is well aware of the criticisms, Deshaun Watson isn’t fazed about the naysayers.

Poll : 0 votes