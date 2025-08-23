"Absolute disgrace to the game": NFL fans react to Eagles inlcuding record male cheerleaders for 2025 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles announced this week that that they will have two new male cheerleaders on their dance squad for the 2025 NFL season. According to reports, the Eagles will have three male cheerleaders – Alex Fan, Dalton Walsh, and James LeGette – for the upcoming season, to form the largest contingent they've ever had.When fans caught win of the number of male cheerleaders for in the Eagles' squad, they had some wild reactions. Many slammed the decision. &quot;Absolute disgrace to the game,&quot; one tweeted. Hobo977 @HoboMan977LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Absolute disgrace to the game&quot;Make it stop!!&quot; another added. &quot;While some parts of country are healing the NFL is bud lighting itself,&quot; a third commented.Others also mocked the Eagles' franchise. &quot;The Eagles run is over,&quot; one wrote. &quot;They take tush push to a whole new level,&quot; a user tweeted. &quot;I really don’t care but kinda curious why they’re pushing this so hard all of a sudden,&quot; another added. The Eagles are among 11 teams that reportedly have male cheerleaders on their dance squad for the upcoming season. The other teams are the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.Philadelphia Eagles close out 2025 preseason with win over JetsPhiladelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni - Source: ImagnThe Philadelphia Eagles closed out their 2025 preseason with a 19-17 win over the New York Jets on Friday. It was their second preseason win.Philly opened its preseason with a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals before losing 22-13 against the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles did not give their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts any reps this preseason. However, Hurts will play in Philly's 2025 regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game in February. As per of the NFL's tradition, the Super Bowl winners play in the first game of the following season.