"Absolute legend" - George Kittle's wife Claire hails WNBA star Caitlin Clark after stunning performance during Fever-Brazil game

George Kittle's wife, Claire, hailed the WNBA star Caitlin Clark for her phenomenal performance in a preseason game on Sunday. The Indiana Fever player stole the limelight against Brazil as she recorded 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists to help the Indiana Fever win the game, 108-44.

Claire Kittle, who couldn’t watch the game live as she was traveling, later reshared a video posted by the Indiana Fever on her Instagram story on Tuesday and added a heartfelt caption calling Clark an “absolute legend.”

"I was travelling when this was happening but need to take a moment to acknowledge yet again the absolute legend @caitlinclark22 is. How freaking cool is this," Mrs Kittle wrote in the caption of the IG story.

George Kittle's wife Claire hails WNBA star Caitlin Clark after stunning performance during Fever-Brazil game (Image Source: Instagram story/@clairekittle)

Like Caitlin Clark, Claire Kittle also played basketball at the University of Iowa, which is where she and her husband George met. She averaged 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game over her four years with the Hawkeyes.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, had a remarkable rookie season last year. She was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and was also honored as the AP Female Athlete of the Year in 2024.

George Kittle's wife Claire celebrates the 49ers player's commitment to 2025 TEU Event

Claire Kittle also showed her enthusiasm for her husband’s commitment in the upcoming Tight End University (TEU) event, which is scheduled to take place from June 23 to 27. It will feature some of the best TEs in the NFL, including Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.

TEU shared the news about the committed players on its Instagram account, and later, Claire reshared the post on her Instagram story to express her excitement for the event.

"Almost that time again," she wrote in the caption of her IG story.

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

Meanwhile, George Kittle is gearing up for another season with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran tight end, who has been a key part of the team since being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, recently signed a four-year contract extension with the team.

On April 29, Claire posted pictures of them during George's contract signing on her Instagram account with a caption:

"Beyond proud of you @gkittle you’ve manifested this ❤️ The Peoples TE is back again!"

George Kittle and Claire have been together since their freshman year at the University of Iowa. They have supported each other through the years and tied the knot in 2019.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

