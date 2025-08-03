"Absolutely horrible" - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams plays hero ball & almost throws interception while struggling at Bears' training camp

Caleb Williams raised eyebrows on Sunday during a practice session at the Chicago Bears' training camp. The No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL draft is coming off a tumultuous rookie season, and it seems like his poor form has persisted beyond last season.With Ben Johnson on the sidelines, Williams is expected to improve his performance this year and lead the Bears to at least contend for a playoff spot. The partnership has shown positive signs early on, but Williams' old tendencies put him in a bad spot on Sunday.A video shared by Sleeper NFL on X (formerly Twitter) showed the former USC Trojans star holding on to the ball for too long in an attempt to make a spectacular play. Unfortunately, the play ended in an interception, which irked fans present in the stadium.Williams still making the same mistakes he has been criticized for didn't sit well with plenty of fans. Many of them called him out over the apparent lack of improvement.&quot;Every play of camp I’ve seen of him looks absolutely horrible. I have receipts saying he wasn’t gonna be good. Too much improvising and can’t play within a system. Extremely talented though,&quot; one fan said.&quot;I have not seen 1 positive clip for Caleb Williams this training camp,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Caleb Williams ball placement downfield has always been mid. It’s too difficult for him to sync has erratic playground footwork and broken internal clock to receivers downfield,&quot; another fan added.The criticism didn't stop there as more fans echoed that he played risky football during that play.&quot;LOL I don't know (what's) worse the throw or the dropped interception on a complete give me. The Bears look set up to have a real winning season here,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Honestly atp the Bears gotta play him in the preseason opener to try to get him his rhythm back ... seems that should do the trick or else hes gonna struggle early in the regular season,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That, you cannot do,&quot; another fan added.Colin Cowherd warned Caleb Williams about 'hero ball' tendenciesEntering the 2025 training camp, Caleb Williams' hero ball tendencies have been a source of concern around the NFL. Analyst Colin Cowherd said that the Bears star possesses positive traits, but his desire to unnecessarily extend plays can become a problem for Ben Johnson.“Nobody disputes his talent, arm, athleticism, escapability and toughness,&quot; Cowherd said in July. &quot;But all of the things he struggles with are improvable, are coachable. ... Sometimes I think he plays a little hero ball from time to time. You can coach your way out of that.”Williams recorded 351 completions for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns against only six interceptions. Although he put up solid numbers, the Chicago Bears struggled to win games. He needs to elevate his game and make the right plays at the right time this year, or Johnson's first season will be a disaster for Chicago.