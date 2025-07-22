"He plays hero ball from time to time": Colin Cowherd questions Caleb Williams' coachability ahead of Bears training camp

Caleb Williams had unmatched hype as he entered the NFL in 2024, but he disappointed in his rookie season with the Chicago Bears. His talent was never questioned, but as the Bears begin a new chapter under coach Ben Johnson, concerns about Williams’ coachability are starting to emerge.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd made his remarks about Williams' coachability in Tuesday's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

“Nobody disputes his talent, arm, athleticism, escapability and toughness," Cowherd said (Timestamp: 0:55). "But all of the things he struggles with are improvable, are coachable. ... Sometimes I think he plays a little hero ball from time to time. You can coach your way out of that.”

Williams had an unstable offensive line and inconsistent support in 2024. However, the former No. 1 pick threw for over 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for nearly 500 more. According to Cowherd, even some league insiders shared concerns about how well Williams adapts to structure.

Multiple analysts have pointed out Williams’ visible frustration on the field from time to time last year. The 23-year-old was sacked a league-high 68 times.

Insider reveals former Bears coaches frustrated by Caleb Williams’ rookie year

Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, will enter his second NFL season next month. Williams showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign, but off-the-field antics generated more headlines.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler on July 6, those within the Chicago Bears’ old regime weren’t pleased with Williams’ antics.

“Some of the previous Bears coaches were not overly thrilled, I was told, that he made public that he was watching film by himself,” Fowler said. “They felt like he could’ve handled that a little better from an accountability standpoint.”

The Bears’ coaching staff never found its footing last season. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired midseason, and coach Matt Eberflus followed shortly after. The team finished a disappointing 5-12, and Williams operated within a fractured system. However, Fowler noted that Williams's maturity in handling adversity will now be a focal point in his development.

“Football maturity is going to be a big thing for him,” Fowler added. “The Bears have already been working with him on body language, how you're handling yourself in the huddle, on the sidelines when a play doesn’t go right.”

Reports suggest Caleb Williams has responded well to new coach Ben Johnson’s style.

