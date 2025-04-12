"Acting like they don't fu**ing even know each other" - Dana White reacts to Sauce Gardner not kissing Ice Spice on Kiss Cam

UFC CEO Dana White questioned the rumored relationship between New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and rap star Ice Spice. This is after the pair awkwardly avoided acknowledging each other during a Kiss Cam moment.

White, the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, made his comments while serving as a commentator at Adin Ross' Brand Kickboxing event on Friday night. Gardner and the music artist were among the celebrities in attendance.

The awkward moment occurred when the venue's Kiss Cam spotlighted the purported couple. Instead of sharing a kiss, Gardner and Ice Spice appeared noticeably uneasy, with the "Did It First" rapper even laughing and turning away from the NFL star.

"That's her boyfriend? They acting like they don't fu**ing even know each other. It's like they are devastated to be on Kiss Cam," said White during the live broadcast as the Kiss Cam moment fizzled out.

"It's like they're devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f**k?" White added

The pair has attended multiple high-profile events since February. This includes the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March and Druski's "Coulda Been Love" YouTube series premiere party.

Sauce Gardner heats rumors about Ice Spice

On April 1, just days before this awkward moment, Sauce Gardner had posted an Instagram carousel featuring himself and Ice Spice standing beside a Rolls-Royce. The Jets star captioned the post with a Statue of Liberty emoji and included "NY" with a bandaged red heart emoji when sharing the images to his Instagram Story. Ice Spice responded to the post by commenting "1," referencing Gardner's jersey number.

The social media interaction added fuel to dating rumors that began in February, when the two appeared in a viral TikTok video riding an escalator together, with the rapper's security team. They reportedly shared dinner that same day.

Gardner, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 and received first-team All-Pro nods during his first two seasons in the NFL, has one year left on his Jets rookie contract. The 24-year-old cornerback had already publicly stated his dedication to remaining with the team long term.

Ice Spice, 25, hasn't publicly responded to the dating rumors. The New York-based Grammy-nominated artist was a guest at the Jets' home opener against the Patriots last September, which saw New York beat 24-3. She has also been rumored to have dated her producer RIOTUSA and rapper Central Cee before, although she denied both.

