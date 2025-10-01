Adam Sandler shares major reason behind not giving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift any marriage advice

Adam Sandler has been married to his wife, Jackie, for more than 22 years. Despite being qualified to give wedding advice, he refused to give one for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. However, the Hollywood star has a particular reason behind not sharing any marriage tips to the newly engaged couple.Sandler said in an interview on Wednesday that Kelce is &quot;all good&quot; as a partner to Swift. The &quot;Happy Gilmore&quot; actor also compared his love for Jackie to Kelce's for his fiancee.&quot;He loves her more than anything, just like I love my wife more than anything,” Sandler said, via E! News.Even though Sandler admitted to having no advice for Kelce and Swift, he shared his perspective on the ideal goal of a relationship. He highlighted that the couple has already been embracing a healthy relationship.&quot;To be happy together, be yourself together,&quot; Sandler said. &quot;That's where they're at. And that's where me and my girl are at.&quot;Adam Sandler reflected on friendly bond with Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor SwiftAdam Sandler and Taylor Swift are friends, and he discussed it in detail during an interview in July. Sandler also shared the pop star's relationship with his kids.“Taylor is incredible,&quot; Sandler said, via Entertainment Tonight. &quot;Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm.&quot;Sandler also opened up about his friendship with Travis Kelce and praised the Chiefs tight end for his &quot;gentle&quot; and nurturing nature.&quot;Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,&quot; Sandler said. &quot;He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”For the first time after getting engaged to Kelce in August, the pop icon cheered for him in the Chiefs' Week 4 game versus Baltimore. Interestingly, Swift went incognito at Arrowhead Stadium.