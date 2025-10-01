  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Adam Sandler shares major reason behind not giving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift any marriage advice

Adam Sandler shares major reason behind not giving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift any marriage advice

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 01, 2025 16:42 GMT
Adam Sandler shares major reason behind not giving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift any marriage advice (Image Credit: GETTY)
Adam Sandler shares major reason behind not giving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift any marriage advice (image credit: getty)

Adam Sandler has been married to his wife, Jackie, for more than 22 years. Despite being qualified to give wedding advice, he refused to give one for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. However, the Hollywood star has a particular reason behind not sharing any marriage tips to the newly engaged couple.

Ad

Sandler said in an interview on Wednesday that Kelce is "all good" as a partner to Swift. The "Happy Gilmore" actor also compared his love for Jackie to Kelce's for his fiancee.

"He loves her more than anything, just like I love my wife more than anything,” Sandler said, via E! News.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Even though Sandler admitted to having no advice for Kelce and Swift, he shared his perspective on the ideal goal of a relationship. He highlighted that the couple has already been embracing a healthy relationship.

"To be happy together, be yourself together," Sandler said. "That's where they're at. And that's where me and my girl are at."

Adam Sandler reflected on friendly bond with Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler and Taylor Swift are friends, and he discussed it in detail during an interview in July. Sandler also shared the pop star's relationship with his kids.

Ad
“Taylor is incredible," Sandler said, via Entertainment Tonight. "Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm."

Sandler also opened up about his friendship with Travis Kelce and praised the Chiefs tight end for his "gentle" and nurturing nature.

Ad
"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," Sandler said. "He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

For the first time after getting engaged to Kelce in August, the pop icon cheered for him in the Chiefs' Week 4 game versus Baltimore. Interestingly, Swift went incognito at Arrowhead Stadium.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications