  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin celebrates WR's Vikings reunion with homecoming message despite $2,000,000 pay cut

Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin celebrates WR's Vikings reunion with homecoming message despite $2,000,000 pay cut

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 09, 2025 17:48 GMT
Adam Thielen
Adam Thielen's wife documented his return to the Minnesota Vikings. (Photos via Caitlin Thielen's Instagram)

Adam Thielen took the field for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, less than two weeks after he was traded back to the team. The wide receiver's wife, Caitlin Thielen, celebrated his return to the Vikings with a post on Instagram.

Ad

Caitlin Thielen shared video clips on her view of pregame warmups at Soldier Field ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. She compared his return to the Minnesota Vikings to a 'time machine' as she felt they had gone backwards in his NFL journey. She also shared how much she enjoyed seeing him pay for Minnesota once again.

"Feeling like we’re in a Time Machine!!! Love seeing you out there having fun in purple again @athielen19 🥹 💃 💜🏈 Go get em and have be safe!!!!! #mondaynightfootball"-Caitlin Thielen wrote in her caption
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Caitlin Thielen's excitement for Adam Thielen's reunion with the Minnesota Vikings comes as news of his pay cut surfaced. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Thielen was set to make $7 million with the Carolina Panthers before he was traded. The Vikings weren't satisfied with that and the wide receiver agreed to take a $2 million pay cut and receive a $5 million salary this season in order to finalize the trade.

Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin shared heartfelt message to Carolina after trade

Wide receiver Adam Thielen spent the first ten seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. In March 2023, he was released due to salary cap issues for the Vikings. Just days later he signed with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal worth $25 million.

Ad

Thielen and his family have spent the last two years in Carolina and have made great memories along the way. His wife, Caitlin Thielen shared a collage of photos on Instagram, documenting their lives in Carolina and how the couple and their three children will always cherish the memories they made there.

Leaving a piece of our hearts in Charlotte. Will always be a special place to us. Thanks for all the great memories 🩵🤍🩵-she wrote
Ad

Adam Thielen and his wife Caitlin have three children: sons Asher and Hudson and daughter Cora.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications