Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin celebrates WR's Vikings reunion with homecoming message despite $2,000,000 pay cut

Adam Thielen took the field for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, less than two weeks after he was traded back to the team. The wide receiver's wife, Caitlin Thielen, celebrated his return to the Vikings with a post on Instagram.Caitlin Thielen shared video clips on her view of pregame warmups at Soldier Field ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. She compared his return to the Minnesota Vikings to a 'time machine' as she felt they had gone backwards in his NFL journey. She also shared how much she enjoyed seeing him pay for Minnesota once again. &quot;Feeling like we’re in a Time Machine!!! Love seeing you out there having fun in purple again @athielen19 🥹 💃 💜🏈 Go get em and have be safe!!!!! #mondaynightfootball&quot;-Caitlin Thielen wrote in her caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Thielen's excitement for Adam Thielen's reunion with the Minnesota Vikings comes as news of his pay cut surfaced. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Thielen was set to make $7 million with the Carolina Panthers before he was traded. The Vikings weren't satisfied with that and the wide receiver agreed to take a $2 million pay cut and receive a $5 million salary this season in order to finalize the trade.Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin shared heartfelt message to Carolina after tradeWide receiver Adam Thielen spent the first ten seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. In March 2023, he was released due to salary cap issues for the Vikings. Just days later he signed with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal worth $25 million. Thielen and his family have spent the last two years in Carolina and have made great memories along the way. His wife, Caitlin Thielen shared a collage of photos on Instagram, documenting their lives in Carolina and how the couple and their three children will always cherish the memories they made there. Leaving a piece of our hearts in Charlotte. Will always be a special place to us. Thanks for all the great memories 🩵🤍🩵-she wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Thielen and his wife Caitlin have three children: sons Asher and Hudson and daughter Cora.