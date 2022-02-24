Adidas goes the extra mile for Brittany Matthews and daughter Sterling’s first birthday

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews recently celebrated their daughter Sterling’s first birthday. Sterling Skye Mahomes had a momentous celebration aptly documented by both of her parents.

Sneaker company Adidas even provided the family with matching blue customized sneakers in honor of her birthday. Matthews revealed the company’s gift to their daughter on Instagram. Adidas and Mahomes also have an endorsement shoe deal that includes his own signature collection.

Credit: Brittany Lyne Instagram Story

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews go all out for daughter’s first birthday

The proud parents spared no expense for their daughter’s important milestone birthday. Both Mahomes and Matthews shared videos and photo montages of Sterling throughout the previous year on social media.

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕" Matthews wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld."

The couple also threw a big party that included the necessary items for any kids’ birthday party: a ball pit, a bounce house, and special amenities like a cotton candy station. The party's color theme was pink (complete with pink balloons and butterflies), but the family set of Adidas' blue customized shoes seemingly complemented the color scheme quite nicely.

Sterling Mahomes will have plenty of help from her parents and the right company sponsorship in Adidas if she decides to follow in her parents' footsteps and play professional sports.

As for the engaged couple, Brittany Matthews indicated on social media at the beginning of the year that the two high school sweethearts will tie the knot in 2022 after a two-year engagement that occurred between two Super Bowl appearances for Patrick Mahomes.

The league MVP and Super Bowl MVP will have an entire off-season to enjoy his time away and celebrate his wedding with friends and family before getting back to the NFL season grind. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a stinging loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game where they were just minutes away from a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

PFF @PFF



Tom Brady - 9,949

Patrick Mahomes - 9,579

Justin Herbert - 9,350 Only QBs with 9,000+ passing yards since 2020Tom Brady - 9,949Patrick Mahomes - 9,579Justin Herbert - 9,350 Only QBs with 9,000+ passing yards since 2020🚀 Tom Brady - 9,949🚀 Patrick Mahomes - 9,579🚀 Justin Herbert - 9,350 https://t.co/0yVKtODtep

As Mahomes and company retool for another title run, perhaps fans will spot the star quarterback slinging the football in his new customized blue Adidas sneakers to match his daughter and wife’s pairs.

