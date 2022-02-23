Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' potential wedding date revealed

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have been engaged for a while now, so plenty are feeling like their wedding should be right around the corner.

There has been no official news as to when it will take place, but according to KMBC, clues indicate it could be as soon as March 2022.

The biggest clue is in regards to a note sent by Mahomes to his groomsmen in a gift bag with a flask.

The note reads, "The time has come to help me with the task,” the note said. “Be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help from this flask! Drink up and let me remind you, in March, set your Rolex to island time.”

Unless it has been rescheduled, all signs point to sometime in March 2022. The last phrase, "set your Rolex to island time," indicates that the wedding will take place on an island somewhere.

Considering the weather is still quite uncomfortable in March in most of the world, the island will likely be somewhere south.

What to expect from Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews in March

Either way, expect plenty of posts from Mahomes and Matthews at some point in March. Rather, perhaps one or two posts from the quarterback and several more from Matthews, who is much more active on social media.

Additionally, it is likely that plenty of photos will leak out to the press.

Put simply, by April 2022, the internet will likely be inundated with wedding information. For those who could care less, brace yourselves.

Meanwhile, those with interest in the event will have plenty to chew on when the day comes. However, the specific day isn't set in stone.

That said, it would make sense for it to take place on a weekend, as it would be easier to get more relatives to make the trip.

This would narrow the options to March 5th and 6th, 12th and 13th, 19th and 20th, and 26th and 27th. Of course, it is likely that once the day gets closer, leaks and rumors will find a new gear, giving a clear indication that the day is imminent.

Will the wedding impact Patrick Mahomes' 2022 season? One reason the wedding may not be taking place during the summer is because it could run into the time set aside for football.

The earlier it happens in the offseason, the more time that can be spent on football. The last thing the future married couple want is to rush a wedding in the shadow of the upcoming NFL season.

As such, they may have scheduled the wedding in March to make sure it didn't run into football but also to give room to celebrate winning the Super Bowl, which the quarterback was likely fully expecting.

Of course, having been in the last two, it makes sense to plan for it. However, if Mahomes admits to this, the fallout could be intense.

