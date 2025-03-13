“Admired for a long time” - Ravens GM Eric DeCosta opens up signing DeAndre Hopkins for $6,000,000 in free agency

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta added another receiver to their offense next season. Earlier this week, the Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

"We Are happy to bring DeAndre Hopkins to the Ravens, D-Hop is a player whom we have competed against and admired for a long time," DeCosta said on Thursday.

Hopkins played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, as he made his first career Super Bowl appearance.

"He fits our style of play and is another weapon for our offense," DeCosta added.

Hopkins is preparing for his 13th NFL season in 2025. He has five Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro honors.

In his NFL career, he has achieved 1,000+ yards receiving seven times, the most recent with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 (1,057). Last season with the Chiefs, he caught 437 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season, while adding 29 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens' new deadly trio after DeAndre Hopkins signing

It was apparently in the cards years ago that DeAndre Hopkins would become a Baltimore Raven one day and link up with his ex-teammate Derrick Henry and a former two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson.

In 2020, a photo of the three was posted on X with Hopkins saying:

"How many TDs would this trio total?"

The Ravens posted on Thursday:

"We’re about to find out."

In his first season with the Ravens in 2024, Henry ran for 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns, with another two through the air.

Last season, Jackson led the NFL with an 8.8-yard average per throw and the highest quarterback rating (119.6), while also throwing for a career-high 41 touchdowns and 4,172 yards. He also averaged 6.6 yards per carry on the ground and scored four touchdowns.

These three players combine for 14 Pro Bowls and have been First-team All-Pro seven times. Henry led the league in rushing on two occasions, Jackson threw the most touchdowns once (36 in 2019) and Hopkins previously, led the league in TD catches in 2017 (13).

Baltimore was primarily a running team last season, with Zay Flowers their top receiving threat, putting up 1,059 yards through the air.

