Adonai Mitchell came to the NFL Combine and gave a performance to remember in the 40-yard dash. He ran a first-recorded time of 4:35 seconds, which is fast for anyone. But consider that the Texas wide receiver measured at 6'2-2/8" and weighs 205 lbs.

Expand Tweet

It was an impressive performance and people were instantly convinced that it would lead to an earlier pick in th 2024 NFL Draft than initially projected. He was thought be a second-round pick or a late first-round pick at best but now people think he will go in the first half on the first day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their opinions. Many thought that his Combine 40-yard ash meant that Adonai Mitchell has put himself out of the reach of certain teams. Here is a selection of some of the responses.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is Adonai Mitchell's draft projection?

Adonai Mitchell was initially projected to go in the late first or early second round. But after the performance now, he might not be available that late. Most projections had him going to the Kansas City Chiefs, who need a wide receiver and have the final pick in the first round as the Super Bowl champions. Now, fans are wondering if that might be possible.

Our Sportskeeda's very own Tony Pauline, however, did not have Adonai Mitchell going in the first round. He projected the Chiefs to take guard Troy Fautanu instead. But that might have been done with the belief that someone like the Texas wide receiver would be available in the second round. However, if that does not happen, then Kansas City might have to trade up and get him if they believe he is the best fit for them.

Adonai Mitchell will have a lot of takers in the NFL Draft, whether that means teaming up with Patrick Mahoms or not, because of his resume in college. He is a two-time National Champion with Georgia and inculcated the winning mentality there. But deciding he needed more opportunities to shine, he moved to Texas and ended up with his bets season yet.

He had 11 touchdowns last year and recorded 845 receiving yards. It was his first season with more than 500 yards. That brought him to the notice of the wider public as well. And now his 40-yard dash performance in the NFL Combine means that there is no way anyone can ignore him.