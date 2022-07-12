Adult entertainment company offers Jets QB Zach Wilson $69K for new role in industry

Zach Wilson is getting a lot of attention and not for what he has done on the football field, but rather what he has allegedly done off it. His now ex-girlfriend Abbey Giles took to Instagram in what is now a deleted post. She claimed that the Jets quarterback slept with his mom's best friend.

This came after claims that Giles herself was a "homie hopper" as she is now in a relationship with Dax Milne, a former BYU teammate of Wilson's.

We thought that was a lot to be the end of it, fans called out Giles and she rebuttaled. In what was an odd situation to begin with, it just got even weirder. According to Mike J. Atsi, a writer for PFWA, an adult entertainment company has offered the 22-year-old to head a certain division of the company.

Atsi wrote via his Twitter page:

"File this under the “I can’t believe this is real” column: I received an email from an Adult Entertainment company saying they have extended an offer to New York Jets QB Zach Wilson to be the company’s Head MILF Recruiter.

"This email looked similar to others to PFWA members."

That company turned out to be CamSoda and they offered the quarterback $69,000 to become a recruiter for their division.

It is unclear if the Jets quarterback will accept the offer. However, it is just another incident in this rather odd story that has taken the NFL community and the social media landscape by storm.

Wilson and Jets set for big 2022 season

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

In his rookie year, the Jets quarterback played 13 games and finished with a 3-10 record. He also threw for just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, which doesn't make for great reading, does it?

He did show glimpses of his talent at various stages, but he was too carefree with the football which ultimately led to some bad-looking interceptions.

Heading into year two, the rookie will have a couple of new targets in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. They will help compliment Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, and Corey Davis.

Many quarterbacks experience a huge leap forward in year two and it is expected that the Jets quarterback will do the same.

