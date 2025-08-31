After "hardest 4 months" of his life, Micah Parsons makes feelings known facing Cowboys in Week 4 suiting up for Packers

Micah Parsons had a falling out with his former team, the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month. The star LB was looking for a big-money contract, but was met with silence. After weeks of no response, Parsons requested to be traded. His request was fulfilled on Thursday as he was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

In his introductory press conference, Micah Parsons addressed his trade and stalemate with the Cowboys. The All-Pro linebacker said the past four months were the hardest of his life due to his contractual situation.

"I was worried about that, but now it's resolved," he said. "I'm very determined. I would say these last four months have probably been the hardest four months of my life."

The Packers will take on the Cowboys in Week 4. Speaking in the same presser, Parsons made his feelings known about facing his former team.

"I didn't have any say," Parsons said. "It was just, I would say I'm pretty lucky because I understand the rich history of the Packers. The fact that they had interest in me and understand they have a pretty tough team already in the NFC.

"I was pretty much geared up and ready to play them [Week 4] looking for revenge [the 2023 season Divisional Round loss]. Now, I'm on the other side to this rich history and get ready to play for these guys and suit up and play. I'm very excited."

Micah Parsons said he wanted to win games for his new team and prove that the Green Bay franchise was right about him:

"I'm going to be ready. I'm going to be here to win games, and I'm going to push these guys to do what we have to do to prove this organization was right about me." [H/T: NFL]

Cowboys' George Pickens makes his feelings known about Micah Parsons leaving Dallas

Micah Parsons had an impact on the Dallas Cowboys franchise during his tenure with the franchise. Addressing his trade to the Packers, Cowboys WR George Pickens said that Parsons' presence will be felt and he's happy that the deal worked out in both parties' favor.

"I feel like it was just, you know, some people got to do the best for their situation, and I feel like from organization and from player, that's exactly what happened," Pickens said.

"A guy that's been here for like four or five years dominantly, you know, making an impact. You definitely gonna feel his presence when he's not here."

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the Cowboys and the Packers clash in Week 4.

