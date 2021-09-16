NFL jersey sales 2021: Jalen Hurts at No.2 after 500% spike; who tops the list?

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, starting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts saw a ridiculous spike in his jersey sales to the tune of 500% on Sunday.

Hurts rocketed all the way up to second on the best-selling NFL product sales list, with that spike. He only trails one player and that is rookie quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots and his No.10 jersey.

Philadelphia’s No.1 was supremely impressive in week one, throwing for 264 yards and connecting on 27 of his 35 passes as he threw for three touchdowns. Hurts also carried the ball seven times for 62 yards as the Eagles brushed aside a sorry Falcons team 32-6 on the road.

Hurts is the Eagles' undisputed No.1, now that Carson Wentz has found himself a new home in Indianapolis. The college superstar, who played with Alabama and Oklahoma, took the reigns in 2020 after Wentz was benched for the last month of the season.

The rookie impressed in this spell, scoring nine total touchdowns and throwing for 1,028 yards and 301 rushing yards in his five games.

Now it appears he has taken off exactly where he was last year, as he looks to lead the Eagles to a better divisional position than last year’s bottom-placed finish.

If Hurts continues on this trajectory with his performances, then the Eagles will be a tough proposition for any team they face in 2021. If he continues to put up the numbers he did in week one, it will not be long before he tops the list and overtakes Mac Jones as the No.1 NFL jersey in 2021.

