After being labeled “worst golfer,” Eli Manning claps back in classic fashion at his former Giants teammate

A legendary New York Giants quarterback is refuting a label bestowed on him by one of his former teammates. Shaun O’Hara played with Eli Manning from 2004 to 2010, winning one Super Bowl together in 2008, upsetting the undefeated New England Patriots.
O’Hara poked fun at Manning on Sunday, calling him the "worst alumni golfer" from the Giants.
“I’m the worst alumni golfer? Worse than Richie Seubert?" Manning said (0:06). "No one can be worse than Richie.”
Seubert was also a part of the team that won the Super Bowl.
Manning added that he was a much better golfer than O’Hara.
“Shaun has got much better at his golf game," Manning said (0:38). "He was the slowest golfer in this history, not just alumni Giants, I’m talking about ever.”
However, O'Hara highlighted that Manning plays more than him.
“Eli does play a lot more golf than I do, so he should be better because of the reps,” O’Hara said (0:58). "I can rattle him. Eli, on the football field, unflappable. On the golf course, I own his mind.”
Manning won two Super Bowl titles with the Giants, defeating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times ,and was named the game’s MVP on both occasions. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback was previously inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor.
Eli Manning pokes fun at his brother
Shaun O’Hara isn’t the only former player Eli Manning is aiming to play golf with these days. Eli sarcastically tweeted about his Hall of Fame brother and former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Peyton, who had a tee shot that went horribly wrong on Sunday.
“I’m so proud,” Eli tweeted.
Peyton and Eli co-host the “Manningcast” for Monday Night Football and also coach against each other during the NFL Pro Bowl. The brothers each won two Super Bowls during their playing careers and were both selected No. 1 in their respective drafts.
Eli holds the record for most passing yards in a single postseason, putting up 1,219 in 2011. Meanwhile, Peyton still holds the regular season record for most passing touchdowns in a single campaign, with 55 in 2013.
