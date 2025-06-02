After being labeled “worst golfer,” Eli Manning claps back in classic fashion at his former Giants teammate

A legendary New York Giants quarterback is refuting a label bestowed on him by one of his former teammates. Shaun O’Hara played with Eli Manning from 2004 to 2010, winning one Super Bowl together in 2008, upsetting the undefeated New England Patriots.

Ad

O’Hara poked fun at Manning on Sunday, calling him the "worst alumni golfer" from the Giants.

“I’m the worst alumni golfer? Worse than Richie Seubert?" Manning said (0:06). "No one can be worse than Richie.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Seubert was also a part of the team that won the Super Bowl.

Manning added that he was a much better golfer than O’Hara.

“Shaun has got much better at his golf game," Manning said (0:38). "He was the slowest golfer in this history, not just alumni Giants, I’m talking about ever.”

However, O'Hara highlighted that Manning plays more than him.

Ad

“Eli does play a lot more golf than I do, so he should be better because of the reps,” O’Hara said (0:58). "I can rattle him. Eli, on the football field, unflappable. On the golf course, I own his mind.”

Manning won two Super Bowl titles with the Giants, defeating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times ,and was named the game’s MVP on both occasions. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback was previously inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor.

Ad

Eli Manning pokes fun at his brother

Shaun O’Hara isn’t the only former player Eli Manning is aiming to play golf with these days. Eli sarcastically tweeted about his Hall of Fame brother and former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Peyton, who had a tee shot that went horribly wrong on Sunday.

“I’m so proud,” Eli tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Peyton and Eli co-host the “Manningcast” for Monday Night Football and also coach against each other during the NFL Pro Bowl. The brothers each won two Super Bowls during their playing careers and were both selected No. 1 in their respective drafts.

Eli holds the record for most passing yards in a single postseason, putting up 1,219 in 2011. Meanwhile, Peyton still holds the regular season record for most passing touchdowns in a single campaign, with 55 in 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.