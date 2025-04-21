"Age is just a number": Vikings RB Aaron Jones reveals his method 'to get older women'

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones made an interesting revelation during a recent press conference. While talking about how young he feels at his age, the 30-year-old went back to his adoloscent days.

The Georgia native had a very ingenious phrase to disarm older ladies about his young age.

"I feel the best that I've ever felt," Jones said. "I feel like I'm back to 24, 25 years old. Whoever came up with age, I feel like that's just, it's just a number, it's just a number. I've been saying that since I was a little kid, trying to get older women. 'Age is just a number.'"

The NFL veteran didn't mention if his catchphrase actually worked on older women. But he certainly feels that it has kept him young over the years. Jones added that age depends a lot on someone's mental fortitude.

"No it really is. If you stay young here (mentally) and you continue to work every day. That's really what it is," he added.

Aaron Jones turned 30 last year in December. His NFL journey began with the Green Bay Packers after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent seven seasons with the Packers.

Last year, Jones agreed to play for the Vikings on a one-year deal. He helped the franchise to a 14-3 record while starting in all 17 games. The Vikings qualified for the playoffs after finishing second in the NFC North.

Unfortunately, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round. He tallied a total of 1,138 yards and five TDs rushing during the regular season.

Aaron Jones reveals difficulties in leaving Packers to play for the Minnesota Vikings

Earlier this month, the running back made an appearance on 'Good Morning Football'. During the interview, he opened up about his experience switching teams for the first time in the NFL.

Jones compared it to switching homes as a child because his parents were in the army. Therefore, he had to constantly move from one place to another.

"I had to move around every 2-3 years, so I feel like that helped me," Jones said. "But you do get comfortable being in a place for 6-7 years. It becomes your second home essentially, so when you have to pick up and move, you don't really know how to feel about it. But when you reach that new place and they welcome you with open arms, then you're like 'I'm where I'm supposed to be.'"

Last month, the Minnesota Vikings decided to bring back Aaron Jones to the team. He signed a two-year contract extension worth $20 million, as per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will give him the opportunity to team up with QB JJ McCarthy on the field after he missed out the entirety of the 2024 campaign due to a torn meniscus.

