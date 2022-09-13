Aidan Hutchinson's sister Aria has perfect response for IG troll who asked her to post bikini pics for clout

Rookie Aidan Hutchinson's sister Aria seems to have the perfect response to a troll. Considering how athletes often share details about their personal life, Aria is a part of the defensive end's social media.

A recent story shared by her focused on a troll even as she was getting ready for the Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

Aria shared her latest post on her story while also sharing a screenshot of a comment from an internet troll. She added a statement of her own, calling out the hater while seeming unbothered at the same time.

Aidan Hutchinson's sister posts an IG story

Hutchinson's sister currently has a little over 20 thousand followers on Instagram. Her social media consists of personal and professional posts, helping her generate a good following of her own.

The story itself is Aria posing before the game.

The comment from the troll reads:

“If you want more followers you have to post more bikini pics. There are only a few, what’s the deal”.

The yoga instructor seemed to have the perfect response ready:

“Lol happy Monday!”

The post in question was shared a mere 10 minutes before the game. She even shared a photo of the stadium in the next shot, which covered Ford Field in all its glory. Most other comments on the photo remained positive, as fans and followers complimented her style and expressed support for the Lions.

Aidan Hutchinson's sister turned heads after winning Miss Michigan 2022 title

Earlier this year, Aria garnered attention after being named Miss Michigan 2022. Fans reacted to her win online, easily charmed by Hutchinson's sister.

Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions

In fact, even their mother, Melissa, was also under the spotlight earlier this month while on HBO's Hard Knocks. Melissa and Aria are dedicated supporters of the Lions defensive end and have frequently shown up for games and events.

Aria, who works with Project InPower, is a yoga instructor with a bachelor's degree in neuroscience. She has reportedly joined ScribeAmerica in Livonia as a medical scribe. Aria also studied and worked as a research assistant at the Royal Veterinary College of the University of London.

Aidan Hutchinson, on his end, has just started the season. Though the Lions did lose to the Eagles 38-35, one can hope for a better performance than last year.

The Lions will play the Washington Commanders at home next.

Edited by Piyush Bisht