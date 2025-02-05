AJ Brown's girlfriend Kelsey Riley reacts to WR's first look in Eagles' Super Bowl uniform

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown will make his second Super Bowl appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

On Monday, both teams participated in media availability and photo shoots. Brown's girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, shared a photo on her Instagram story of him posing during Super Bowl LIX media day. She added two heart hand emojis to show her admiration for the wide receiver.

Brown's girlfriend celebrated his Super Bowl photo shoot. (Photo via Kelsey Riley's Instagram)

In Super Bowl LVII, Brown had six catches for 96 yards and one touchdown.

AJ Brown's girlfriend Kelsey Riley celebrated NFC title win

The Philadelphia Eagles faced their NFC East foe, the Washington Commanders, in the NFC Championship game and came out victorious. The Eagles are now headed for a rematch of their last Super Bowl appearance two years ago. The last time the Chiefs and Eagles met in the big game, Kansas City pulled out the victory with a late field goal for a 38-35 win.

After defeating the Commanders in the title game, AJ Brown celebrated the win with his family at Lincoln Financial Field. Kelsey Riley shared a glimpse at the postgame celebration alongside the wide receiver and their two young children, daughter Jersee and son AJ Brown Jr.

Riley shared the video on Instagram and wrote:

"Super Bowl boundddddd."

Their son can be seen looking up as confetti poured down onto the field. The Eagles can then be seen accepting their NFC Championship Trophy and the wide receiver celebrating the big win.

The Philadelphia Eagles will now try to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from making history as the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

