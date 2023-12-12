Legendary NFL broadcaster Al Michaels has been calling sports and NFL games for a long time. He is one of the most respected broadcasters and has called many legendary games.

Michaels has broadcasted many postseason games, but this year, he will not be a part of NBC's coverage. According to the New York Post, in an unexpected move, Michaels and NBC have had issues behind the scenes that have been secret for a while.

“There has long been tension between Michaels and top NBC executives, though they have done their best to hide it from public view, even giving Michaels an emeritus title when he was replaced.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NFL fans react to Al Michaels no longer being part of NBC's playoff coverage this year

Many fans seemed pleased with Al Michaels not being in the booth for NBC's playoff coverage this postseason. Some think the aging commentator is getting more boring and isn't the best speaker for the average listener.

Some have advocated for Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Kevin Harlan, or Gus Johnson to replace him.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When do the 2023-24 NFL playoffs begin?

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes during Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

With the conclusion of Week 14 of the 2023 regular season last night, there are four weeks left of the regular season.

The wildcard round will begin on Saturday, January 13, 2024, and will conclude on Monday, January 15.

The second round, known as the divisional round, will begin on Saturday, January 20, and will conclude the following day.

The conference championship games will take place on Sunday, January 28, two weeks before the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl will be played on February 11, with the Pro Bowl games being held the weekend before.

As of right now, it is unknown who will replace Michaels in the booth.

Who do you want to see Al Michaels get replaced by?