Al Michaels drops word of warning alongside TNF schedule release

Al Michaels has seen more schedule releases in more detail than perhaps anyone in the business. However, his vaunted experience hasn't appeared to dull his excitement for the 2023 season.

Michaels glowed about the slate of games, but did offer a playful warning to the teams playing during Thanksgiving break. Here's how he put it while talking to Sports Illustrated:

"Love the way we come out of the gate. Three ‘A’ grade games. Two Aaron Rodgers games. Baltimore-Cincinnati, another good one. League did us a solid... Last time I did a Thanksgiving game in the Meadowlands, butt fumble! Look out ahead ..."

Will there be a Butt Fumble this season?

The warning seemed to be indirectly directed at Aaron Rodgers, who is slated to play against the Miami Dolphins on November 24, as a member of the New York Jets. 2023 will mark the 11th anniversary of the controversial play when Mark Sanchez ran into his own lineman at the worst moment, coughing up a win and ultimately, some would argue, his career.

Al Michaels braces of unorthodox experiment with TNF

2023 is only the second season of Amazon's partnership with the NFL. As such, it is still in an experimental phase. Instead of skipping Thanksgiving, the network will instead broadcast a Black Friday game the day after Thanksgiving. Meaning, on Thanksgiving Thursday, there will be a normal slate of games all day long.

Then, the following day, there will be another "bonus game," which will feature the New York Jets taking on the Miami Dolphins with Al Michaels on the call.

It will not be the last Aaron Rodgers game that the former NBC commentator will help broadcast, either. On December 28, the quarterback will take on Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Michaels will also have the pleasure of getting an in-person look at Jordan Love on September 28, as he faces the Detroit Lions.

