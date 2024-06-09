Alix Earle cheers Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek as recaps stunning Miami weekend with SI Swimsuit

Camille Kostek and Alix Earle were two of the Sports Illustrated models who walked the runway at Miami Swim Week. Kostek shared a post on Saturday recapping the Sports Illustrated runway show and shared photos of the event in an Instagram post.

Kostek captioned the post by detailing that it was behind-the-scenes moments that she was sharing from the event.

"backstage and runway moments for @si_swimsuit show at Miami swim week."

Camille Kostek's Instagram post had over 39,000 likes in about 12 hours and comments from her followers. One of the comments came from Alix Earle, who walked in her first Sports Illustrated runway event. Earle referred to Kostek as 'that girl' while including the fire and hand-clapping emojis along with her comments.

"She IS that girl."-Alix Earle

Earle loved Camille Kostek's recap from SI Swimsuit Week. (via Camille Kostek IG)

Camille Kostek first appeared in Sports Illustrated in 2018 after winning the annual Sports Illustrated Swim search. She has appeared in every annual issue since then with her 2024 photo shoot taking place in Portugal.

Alix Earle made SI debut in first ever digital issue

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition celebrated its 60th Anniversary in 2024. As part of the celebration of the iconic annual edition, the publication announced the first ever digital issue.

On May 31, 2024, Sports Illustrated made the announcement while also giving a glimpse at the digital cover which featured TikTok star Alix Earle.

"SI Swimsuit is proud to announce our brand new, one-of-a-kind digital issues with content creator and podcast host @alix_earle as our inaugural cover model."

Sports Illustrated chose Earle for the inaugural digital issue due to her online presence as a content creator on TikTok and Instagram. Earle also walked in her debut runway show with Sports Illustrated but, she wasn't alone. She was joined by her sisters, Ashtin, Penelope and Izabel.

Earle also had support from her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios who was in attendance for the show during Miami Swim Week.