Alix Earle cheers Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek as recaps stunning Miami weekend with SI Swimsuit

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Alix Earle cheers Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek as recaps stunning Miami weekend with SI Swimsuit

Alix Earle cheers Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek as recaps stunning Miami weekend with SI Swimsuit

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 09, 2024 17:39 GMT
Alix Earle sent encouraging words to Camille Kostek after the SI Swimsuit runway show.
Alix Earle sent encouraging words to Camille Kostek after the SI Swimsuit runway show. (photos via Camille Kostek and Alix Earle's IG)

Camille Kostek and Alix Earle were two of the Sports Illustrated models who walked the runway at Miami Swim Week. Kostek shared a post on Saturday recapping the Sports Illustrated runway show and shared photos of the event in an Instagram post.

Kostek captioned the post by detailing that it was behind-the-scenes moments that she was sharing from the event.

"backstage and runway moments for @si_swimsuit show at Miami swim week."
also-read-trending Trending

Camille Kostek's Instagram post had over 39,000 likes in about 12 hours and comments from her followers. One of the comments came from Alix Earle, who walked in her first Sports Illustrated runway event. Earle referred to Kostek as 'that girl' while including the fire and hand-clapping emojis along with her comments.

"She IS that girl."-Alix Earle
Earle loved Camille Kostek&#039;s recap from SI Swimsuit Week. (via Camille Kostek IG)
Earle loved Camille Kostek's recap from SI Swimsuit Week. (via Camille Kostek IG)

Camille Kostek first appeared in Sports Illustrated in 2018 after winning the annual Sports Illustrated Swim search. She has appeared in every annual issue since then with her 2024 photo shoot taking place in Portugal.

Alix Earle made SI debut in first ever digital issue

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition celebrated its 60th Anniversary in 2024. As part of the celebration of the iconic annual edition, the publication announced the first ever digital issue.

On May 31, 2024, Sports Illustrated made the announcement while also giving a glimpse at the digital cover which featured TikTok star Alix Earle.

"SI Swimsuit is proud to announce our brand new, one-of-a-kind digital issues with content creator and podcast host @alix_earle as our inaugural cover model."

Sports Illustrated chose Earle for the inaugural digital issue due to her online presence as a content creator on TikTok and Instagram. Earle also walked in her debut runway show with Sports Illustrated but, she wasn't alone. She was joined by her sisters, Ashtin, Penelope and Izabel.

Earle also had support from her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios who was in attendance for the show during Miami Swim Week.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी