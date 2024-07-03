  • NFL
  • Alix Earle, Livvy Dunne hype Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper's vacation recap: "Hot mami"

Alix Earle, Livvy Dunne hype Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper's vacation recap: "Hot mami"

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jul 03, 2024 23:38 GMT
Alix Earle, Livvy Dunne hype Jared Goff
Alix Earle, Livvy Dunne hype Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper's vacation recap (Credit: Christen Harper IG)

Jared Goff and Christen Harper have been making the most of their offseason time together. The couple tied the knot in June, spending some time together before the 2024 campaign begins.

Earlier in July, Harper and Goff attended former NFL star Wilton Speight's wedding to Alexa Eshaghian. While Harper shared a glimpse into the wedding, she ended up posting more photos from her vacation.

also-read-trending Trending

She added more images via her stories, showing that they are vacationing in Greece.

Jared Goff&#039;s wife Christen Harper shares vacation snaps on Instagram stories (Image credit: @christenharper IG)
Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper shares vacation snaps on Instagram stories (Image credit: @christenharper IG)

Furthermore, Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne were among those who hyped Harper on Instagram.

Alix Earle and Livvy Dunne comment on Christen Harper&#039;s post (Image Credit: @christenharper IG)
Alix Earle and Livvy Dunne comment on Christen Harper's post (Image Credit: @christenharper IG)

Earle wrote:

"We need to train to become flower dancers."

The TikTok star referred to the clip shared by Harper that had acrobats performing stunts for the wedding guests. In a previous story, Harper referred to the occasion as the 'wedding of the century'.

A few fans, of course, are patiently waiting for Harper and Goff to share their own wedding photos.

Olivia Dunne, on her end, hyped Harper's look:

"Hot mami."

Jared Goff and Christen Harper tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in California

Together since 2019, Harper and Goff took five years to get married. The couple got engaged in 2022, waiting two years before marrying in a private ceremony in Ojai, California.

According to TMZ Sports, only close friends and family attended.

While Harper is quite active on social media, the couple maintains a private life.

In April, Harper flew to Mexico for a bachelorette trip with her friends. She referred to the trip as 'heaven', covering various themes as the girls enjoyed their time away.

That being said, there are only a few weeks left before NFL players begin regular training and the preseason. With the 2024 NFL season months away, one can expect Harper to be cheering for Jared Goff from the sidelines.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
