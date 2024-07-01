IN PHOTOS: Jared Goff and wife Christen Harper attend former NFL QB's 'wedding of the century'

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper, were in attendance at a friend's wedding this weekend. The Sports Illustrated model documented the wedding of former NFL quarterback Wilton Speight and Alexa Eshaghian.

Christen Harper shared the photos on her Instagram story, with the first being a snap of her and Jared Goff. The Lions quarterback chose a traditional black tuxedo for the occasion, while Harper wore a pewter strapless gown with a ruche design.

"Cute wedding date."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper, attended a wedding over the weekend. (Photo via Christen Harper's Instagram)

In another photo in the story, Harper called it the 'wedding of the century' and showed an up-close view of the acrobats that were performing during the cocktail hour.

Trending

"Wedding of the century."

Harper referred to the reception as the "Wedding of the Century". (Photo via Harper's IG)

She shared another closer photo of the acrobats, as well as a neon sign that read "Club Speight," a reference to the newlyweds.

Photos from Christen Harper's Instagram story of the wedding.

Wilton Speight played college football at Michigan before transferring to UCLA. The former quarterback went undrafted in 2019 and was then signed by the San Francisco 49ers. His tenure with the team didn't last past the 2019 season.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper married in an intimate wedding in California

Christen Harper and Jared Goff are officially married. The couple, who have been together since 2019, had a small, intimate wedding last weekend in Ojai, California.

TMZ Sports first shared the news of the couple's nuptials that took place outside, as they were surrounded by their friends and family.

Expand Tweet

In the photos, Goff wore a black tuxedo and Harper wore a strapless white wedding dress with a long veil. The Detroit Lions quarterback proposed to Harper in June 2022 while on vacation at the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club in Puerto Rico.

The quarterback has had an eventful offseason, which includes signing a four-year contract extension worth $212 million with the Detroit Lions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback