In Photos: Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper turns heads in glamorous white dress as bachelorette festivities continue

Christen Harper and Jared Goff are planning to get married this offseason. But before that, the Sports Illustrated model and her closest friends are celebrating her Bachelorette party. Harper shared photos on Sunday night of the group having a "white night" as part of the celebrations.

As one could guess, everyone in the group wore white as they headed out to celebrate.

"White night 🌙."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the post, Harper included a few photos of herself and her group in front of a pool, all dressed in white.

Photos from Christen Harper's bachelorette weekend.

For her look, she wore a sequined white short dress with a slit up the left leg. The one-shoulder design glistened in the moonlight, adding to the elegance of her bridal look as a soon-to-be bride.

Earlier in the weekend, Christen Harper posted photos of her celebratory weekend, which was entitled, 'Christen's Last Rodeo' and included friends, including fellow Sports Illustrated model Katie Austin.

Additional photos of the bachelorette weekend.

The group seems to be enjoying their time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and at the beach celebrating the soon-to-be Mrs. Goff.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper prepare for wedding nearly 2 years after engagement

Jared Goff, quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and his fiancée Christen Harper haven't yet settled on a wedding date, but it seems to be fast approaching. The recent news about Harper's bachelorette weekend suggests that their wedding day is close.

Their wedding comes about two years since Jared Goff proposed while on vacation at the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club in Puerto Rico on June 16, 2022.

Goff and Harper got engaged after three years of dating. The couple met in 2019 after meeting on the dating app, Raya, which is used mostly by celebrities.

Since their relationship began, Goff was traded from the Los Angeles Rams, whom he led to the Super Bowl, to the Detroit Lions. Not only did he break a 15-game losing streak in Motor City, he led them to the NFC North divisional title and the NFC title game in 2023.

Harper has been along for his wild NFL ride the last few seasons and has been his biggest fan each and every week during the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback