Owing to her following on social media, Alix Earle's content has been the highlight for months. The TikTok sensation is the talk of the town, constantly turning heads with various events. Most recently, Alix Earle and NFL star Braxton Berrios have been constantly discussed online, making their first public appearence at the ESYPS awards.

However, Earle's schedule extends to various vacations and concerts.

Discussing the young TikTok star's life, users on Reddit remained in shock about Earle's constant energy and never-ending schedule. Despite her being in her 20s, fans aren't sure about Earle's stamina, and how she manages everything with the same amount of energy.

While a few users joked about the situation, some seemed genuine about their doubt.

"Partying all week. To all day photoshoot in NYC to drake concert. No breaks in between. Im shook," someone wrote.

Others, who were in their 30s, couldn't relate with Earle's enthusiasm in her 20s.

Some users noted that this was Alix's job, and she could be doing it even if she was a little tired.

"She’s young but it’s also her job. Creating content and being the fun but relatable party girl is her whole thing. It’s made her millions."

Others joked around about people using some substances to get through the day.

Following her recent ESPYS appearence with Berrios, Alix Earle is on a girl trip.

Alix Earle and Braxton have made their red carpet debut after weeks of speculation

Before their debut on the red carpet, Berrios and Earle were a part of countless rumors speaking of their relationship. While they had been spotted together at events, there was no public outing by the two.

In fact, Earle had continued to tease her fans by adding clips of a man she was seeing in her TikTok videos. With the person's face hidden, fans could only guess that the mystery person was Berrios.

A comment, however, indicated a relationship (albeit casual) between Earle and Berrios.

Image credit: Alix Earle's TikTok comments

"We're not even "dating" but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha," Earle wrote.

As per Earle's words, she and Braxton Berrios weren't really dating at the time.

Image credit: Braxton Berrios' official Instagram account

Furthermore, the commenter indicated that Earle was 'hard launching' Berrios. The hard launch, of course, came at the ESPYS award show. Berrios also shared a clip with Earle on the red carpet.

