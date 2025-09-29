“All of dad’s attitude, 10% of talent”: NFL fans roast Shedeur Sanders’ reaction on Dillon Gabriel replacing Joe Flacco as Browns lose 34-10 to Lions

Shedeur Sanders somehow made it into the headlines as the Cleveland Browns got flattened 34-10 by the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The fallout hit more than just the scoreboard. Joe Flacco struggled badly, completing just 16 of 34 passes for 184 yards and tossing two costly interceptions.Yet head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to pin the blowout on his veteran quarterback. With the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter, Stefanski handed backup Dillon Gabriel a few snaps. That’s when cameras caught rookie Shedeur Sanders on the sideline, headset on, flashing what fans read as a dejected and maybe salty reaction.“All of dad’s attitude, 10% of the talent. Bad combo,” one fan wrote, referencing Deion Sanders.Tyrone Tyree @Tyronethebone11LINKAll of dad’s attitude, 10% of the talent. Bad comboAnother said, “Maybe he should be the 2nd best QB on his team… but he’s not.”Others mocked Sanders for snubbing the Ravens during the draft.“Ironically, if he would have gone to Baltimore he could have played today,” one X user wrote after Lamar Jackson’s hamstring injury.Calm Down Jen @calmdownjenLINKIronically, if he would have gone to Baltimore he could have played today.&quot;Guess who would have been in the game if he allowed the ravens to draft him…but no he’s too good for a backup spot,&quot; tweeted one more.&quot;Dumba** should have gone to the Ravens. He would have finished today's game in K.C.,&quot; wrote one more.&quot;Daddy didn’t want him in Baltimore,&quot; commented another, taking a dig at Coach Prime.Whether Sanders’ sideline look was frustration or just bad timing, the rookie suddenly finds himself in the NFL gossip crosshairs. With the AFC North now wide open thanks to injuries to Joe Burrow and Jackson, the Browns might need all hands on deck—including their third-string quarterback.Also read: &quot;Take my word for it&quot;: Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known as Browns sign undrafted rookie WR to practice squadShedeur Sanders may have to wait more for Browns debutThere's more wait written in Shedeur Sanders' fortunes as Deion Sanders' son will have to keep that helmet strapped to the sideline a little longer. Browns coach brushed off the postgame chatter when asked about any changes at quarterback after a 34-10 beatdown.“That’s not our focus. We didn’t do enough on offense. ”Flacco remains under the microscope after recording eight turnovers in just four weeks. The 40-year-old insists he knows the business.&quot;I know what I signed up for. I signed up for coming in and competing for a job and then leading this team to victories. Everybody’s always being evaluated in this league,&quot; Flacco said.Stefanski’s patience may wear thin, though. Cleveland has been blown out in two of its first four games.Also read: &quot;Put Shedeur Sanders in&quot;: Calls mount as Joe Flacco throws an INT for forth straight week