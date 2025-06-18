"All you got to do is shut up" - Jason Kelce's father Ed recalls giving sure shot dating advice to Eagles veteran before he met wife Kylie

While Jason Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, never had "s*x talks" with the former NFL star growing up, he did offer some memorable dating advice. On Wednesday, Ed appeared on the Kelce brothers' 'New Heights' podcast and recalled sharing relationship tips with Jason during one segment.

Ed Kelce started by explaining how Jason came to him during his school years, seeking advice on "what to talk about" with girls. Recalling the advice that Ed gave him, the father-of-two said (Timestamp: 48:27):

“I do remember a brief discussion Jason and I had. You said, ‘I really don’t know what to talk about.’ And I told you that, and it’s true for every guy—any guy listening. 'You know, I know I play football. I know everybody likes to talk about that. But tell me about you.'"

Moving forward, Ed explained how the key to getting girls interested in someone is to "shut up and get them to talk about themselves, and you ain’t gotta say another word." Nevertheless, according to Ed, what men should do instead is:

"Nod your head, ‘Oh wow, yeah, cool.' You know, they add little comments in there to make her feel good and just... you don’t have to say nothing.”

Jason and Travis Kelce couldn't hold their smiles and burst out laughing at their father's advice shortly later. The ex-Eagles center further confessed how Ed's advice "definitely encouraged" him to get rid of his shyness and be more confident in approaching girls during his bachelor years.

Jason Kelce gave his daughters a shoutout during Cannes 2025 in France

On Monday, Jason Kelce traveled to France to attend the Cannes Lions Festival with brother Travis Kelce. The Kelce brothers hopped on the stage at the "Amazon Port" panel, flaunting their stylish outfits. Jason wore a special cartoon-themed outfit, which he was sure his daughters would appreciate. Giving his four daughters an adorable shout-out for inspiring his special outfit, Jason said:

"It’s Father’s Day, so I figured I’d embrace my inner child. My girls would appreciate this outfit, for sure."

As for Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs star wore an outfit worth $2770, which included luxurious brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Before attending the festival in his cartoon-themed outfit, Jason went viral for recreating a Travis and Taylor Swift picture.

