Who is Christian Walker's mom Cindy Grossman? All you need to know about Herschel Walker's ex-wife

NFL legend Herschel Walker can't seem to catch a break, as every day, a new scandal engulfs the Republican Party's Georgia senatorial candidate. Unfortunately, it has gotten so bad that his super popular (and occasionally notorious) son, Christian Walker, has publicly disowned his campaign trail.

Christian is the son of Herschel Walker and his first wife Cindy Grossman, the product of an over 20-year relationship that sadly ended with divorce. Here, we'll be looking into the life and times of Cindy Grossman and what went wrong in what seemed to be a lovely relationship between her and an uber-popular sportsman.

Who is Christian Walker's mom Cindy Grossman?

Cindy Grossman is an American-born businesswoman who became first known to the public as the wife of former NFL standout running back Walker. She and Walker got married in 1983, long before Walker got close to the lights, glitz, and glamor of the National Football League.

Cindy Grossman was a high school sprinter and ace cheerleader before she met Herschel in their university days.

Their first meeting was by chance, as they were in the same treatment room in high school. Cindy's sister introduced the pair, and as they say, the rest is history.

Where is Cindy Grossman now?

Ever since getting a divorce from Walker in 2002, Cindy Grossman has been pretty low-key when it comes to public appearances. However, her 23-year-old son Christian Walker has been making all the noise in the public sphere.

Grossman prefers to stay low-key and operate her business without the help of her ex-husband.

Why did Herschel Walker and Cindy Grossman split?

Herschel Walker suffered from an ailment known as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which causes one's psyche to split into different personalities. It caused him to, at times, become violent towards his ex-wife Cindy Grossman.

Grossman endured these issues for many years, but in 2002, she had enough and filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years. Hopefully, all parties are in a better place now.

How many children do Cindy Grossman and Herschel Walker have?

Cindy Grossman and Herschel Walker have one child together - Christian Walker. Christian is an outspoken, bold, and opinionated supporter of the Republican Party.

Christian has a large following on social media, and he trends pretty much every other day. Christian took his mom’s skills as a track star and cheerleader and represented his high school at the highest level.

