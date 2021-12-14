Allen Lazard trolls Bears with Aaron Rodgers' "I still own you" t-shirt

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard made headlines after his team's 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears as he wore an "I still own you" t-shirt to his post-game press conference.

Lazard's shirt is in reference to comments made by Aaron Rodgers the last time the Packers played the Bears at Soldier Field. Rogers rushed for a touchdown with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter to put Green Bay ahead 24-14 and celebrated by looking at Bears fans and shouting, "I still own you."

It did feel like the Bears were going to cause an upset when they raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first half and went into halftime 27-21 up. But that was not the case as Rodgers and the Packers rolled in and outscored Chicago 24-7 in the second half to grind out a 45-30 win.

Lazard's tongue-in-cheek choice of attire

Lazard had an excellent game on Sunday night, catching six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, but it was his attire during his post-game press conference that caused social media to blow up.

Wearing the t-shirt will likely irk thousands of Chicago Bears fans, but it's hard to argue with Rodgers' numbers against them. In all-time records, Rodgers is now 23-5 against the Packers' division rivals, so when he declared that he owned them, he might not have been wrong.

Last night, Rodgers completed 29 of his 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers eventually eased past the Bears. Lazard came up big for the Packers, who were without Randall Cobb due to injury, and the 26-year-old was the team's second leading receiver with 75 yards while Davante Adams again led the way with ten receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Given that Cobb's stint on the sidelines is likely to last until at least the first week of the playoffs, Lazard will be needed to help ease the workload on Adams and to consistently put up the type of numbers he did last night.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Packers next face the Ravens, the Browns, the Vikings and the Lions to close out their regular season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht