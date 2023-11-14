Joshua Dobbs has quietly risen from multiple roster cuts to becoming a boon for the Minnesota Vikings.

When starter Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon during their Week 8 win against the Green Bay Packers, many immediately thought that it would be the end of their comeback run. But since then, they have only continued to win, thanks to Dobbs.

Against the Atlanta Falcons, Dobbs relieved a concussed Jaren Hall and engineered a massive comeback win with three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) - the first player to do so in consecutive games for at least two teams. Starting a week later against the New Orleans Saints, he had two scores (one passing and one rushing each) in the ensuing 27-19 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Allison Kuch goes off on Joshua Dobbs' doubters on her podcast

Of course, such performances deserve to be noticed - and luckily, the league has, stating "in Dobbs we trust" in its bio. And on the latest episode of her Sunday Sports Club podcast, Allison "Kuch" Kucharczyk, the wife of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell, further went off on his doubters:

"So people on the Internet might say, 'Josh Dobbs should have just quit football,' like 'He was on practice squad; he got cut; he's obviously not very good.' Josh Dobbs is now starting and (expletive) killing it.

"It's still the NFL. Do you know how hard it is to get on practice squad? There are guys sitting on their couches at home right now, wishing that they could get a call to go on practice squad. And it just goes to show that you just can't count a player out."

Joshua Dobbs speaks up on acclimatizing himself to Vikings

Could the Joshua Dobbs era be underway soon for the Minnesota Vikings?

By the time he fully heals, Kirk Cousins will be a free agent, and there are massive doubts about his future. So it was imperative for the team to future-proof its QB situation and the 28-year-old erstwhile erstwhile-Arizona Cardinal may be the mid- to long-term solution.

But for Dobbs, it is all about familiarity with his new environment, as he said on Monday Night Countdown:

"Yeah, it's only going to grow. It was good getting reps with the guys throughout the week instead of your first time throwing to them actually (vs. ATL).

"So as we continue to get more big reps, continue to talk ball with (head coach Kevin O'Connell) and the rest of the staff, and just continue to build and stack on and play good football, I think my comfort level is only going to grow in the offense."

So far in 2023, Dobbs' stats read: 426 passing yards, 110 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing).