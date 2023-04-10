“Already relevant again” – NFL analyst Mina Kimes echoes Gregg Popovich’s gun control take after Louisville shooting

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes is echoing the thoughts of veteran NBA coach Gregg Popovich as the United States experiences yet another mass shooting on Monday morning.

On Sunday, before the San Antonio Spurs' final game of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Popovich held his regular pre-game press conference before his team faced the Dallas Mavericks.

However, during the media availability, the 74 year old head coach had something on his mind that he needed to say. Instead of talking about his future and NBA coaching career, he devoted nine minutes to talking about the recent school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

He then went on to talk about the gun control issue that the United States is seriously struggling with. Gregg Popovich called out Republican politicians from across the country, asking them why they won't support common-sense gun laws that will protect all citizens, but most importantly school children.

Mina Kimes retweeted a video that has circulated of Popovich on Monday morning and said that it had been less than 24 hours and it was already relevant yet again as there was another mass shooting in the United States.

Kimes echoed the thoughts of Popovich about the need for stricter gun laws in the United States and tweeted:

"Been less than 24 hours and this is already relevant again."

A banker at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky walked into the bank early Monday morning and started shooting. Police are saying that four people were killed and eight people, including two police officers, were injured.

How long has Mina Kimes worked for ESPN?

Mina Kimes has become one of the most popular analysts on ESPN. Her takes get fans engaged, and whether on NFL Live or through social media, the 37 year old has made a name for herself in the sports world.

She graduated from Yale with a Bachelor's Degree in English and worked for Fortune Small Business Magazine. After several years of writing in the business sector, she was offered a position by ESPN after she wrote an essay about her and father's shared love of the Seattle Seahawks, that was posted on Tumblr.

She began working as a writer with ESPN in 2014 and then began her on-air roles shortly after that.

She is now a co-host on NFL Live and filled in on First Take. She also has her own sports podcast called "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny".

