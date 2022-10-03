How long is Alvin Kamara out for? Saints RB injury update & return timeline 

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara didn't feature in the game against the Minnesota Vikings due to a rib injury, leaving fantasy football fans with a head-scratching dilemma.

Kamara was a game-time decision heading into the game in London but was ultimately ruled out of it.

The Saints visibly missed their running back as they fell to the Vikings by 25-28 in London.

So far this season, Kamara has only featured in two games, and his availability has been a concern for the Saints who are off to a poor start. Following the loss to the Vikings, the Saints are now 1-3, and their playoff hopes are looking bleak.

Alvin Kamara missing out on the game against the Vikings upset several fantasy football fans as they had the running back on their teams.

Kamara has been a pretty great player for fantasy football fans throughout his career, and so far this season, his unavailability has left a bitter taste owing to his unavailability.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports When you forgot there was a London game and Alvin Kamara was locked in to your fantasy lineup When you forgot there was a London game and Alvin Kamara was locked in to your fantasy lineup https://t.co/OJhEJdtGK1

A rib injury prevented Kamara from featuring in Week 4, where his team missed other key players like quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas. Hopefully, they will all be back in Week 5 when the Saints line up against the Seattle Seahawks.

When will Alvin Kamara return to the Saints lineup?

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

With Alvin Kamara being a game-time decision against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, it is expected that the star running back will be available for the Week 5 fixture against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy football owners with Kamara on their team could look to keep the running back for next week as the Saints will aim to bounce back against the Seahawks.

Kamara's output will likely increase as he's coming off a break, and we can expect him to have a big game next week.

Jeff Nowak @Jeff_Nowak Alvin Kamara has missed six games since the start of the 2021 season. The Saints are 0-6 in those games. Alvin Kamara has missed six games since the start of the 2021 season. The Saints are 0-6 in those games.

The Saints have a pretty good roster but the results haven't gone their way this season.

They have already lost games against the Buccaneers, Panthers and the Vikings. A loss to the Seahawks would make their road to the playoffs extremely bumpy, which could signal a change of guard in New Orleans.

With Alvin Kamara expected to be back alongside quarterback Jameis Winston, the Saints will look to come away with a win in Week 5, as they have tough fixtures lined up going forward.

Quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in for Winston against the Vikings and had a decent outing, but the Saints fell short after a missed field goal at the end of the game.

SAINTS MISS THE FGVIKINGS WIN IT IN LONDON 🤯(via @NFL SAINTS MISS THE FGVIKINGS WIN IT IN LONDON 🤯(via @NFL) https://t.co/qxqFSQ9Xfo

It will be interesting to see how the New Orleans Saints react to the loss against the Vikings next week, especially with the likes of Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas likely to return to the fold.

