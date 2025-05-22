Amid $3,400,000,000 Browns stadium drama, Cleveland Mayor takes shots at franchise

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb took aim at the Cleveland Browns as the NFL team is trying to get another stadium. Bibb has been the Mayor of Cleveland since January 2022.

Ad

The Browns are in talks to build their $3.4 billion mixed-use development with a stadium and entertainment district as centerpieces.

“While a downtown dome is ideal, financial and development constraints have been challenging; the Brook Park option is more practical to move forward,” they wrote in a release on May 20, via Beacon Journal. “The additional events, and expected growth in live entertainment, are an economic opportunity for the entire region."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Cleveland is trying to get a new stadium built, Bibb took a shot at the team, saying the stadium and team are not the main priority of Cleveland.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“There are more important priorities than the Cleveland Browns,” Mayor Justin Bibb told the I-Team during an interview Tuesday.

Bibb says the main priority is rebuilding the lakefront as well as the $1.1 billion remake of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. So, if that means the Browns move elsewhere, Bibb doesn't seem to care.

Ad

“We gotta move on,” the mayor said. “If they go to Brook Park, God bless them, good luck. But, by hell or high water, we are going to develop a lakefront our residents can be proud of... But, it’s important that the city of Cleveland is not left empty-handed. That we don’t have an abandoned stadium downtown."

Ad

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has also expressed his concerns with the Browns' new stadium, which includes the idea of funding it with $600 million in state bonds.

NFL commissioner wants Browns to get new stadium

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is hopeful that the Browns get a new stadium, despite the comments from the Cleveland mayor.

Goodell met with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to meet with Gov. Mike DeWine and other state leaders to discuss the Browns getting state funding to build a new stadium.

Ad

“All of the conversations have been incredibly positive. Tremendous leadership by the governor and leadership by (the General) Assembly,” Goodell told cleveland.com during a telephone interview between meetings in Columbus.

“We think this is a benefit not just to Brook Park. This is a benefit to the entire area, including downtown. People coming here for events will be staying downtown. They will be eating downtown.”

Ad

Goodell points out how important the Browns are to the NFL and the city of Cleveland. But, for now, it appears the city isn't interested in giving the Browns state money to build their new stadium.

The Browns have been in Cleveland since 1999.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.