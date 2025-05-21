"Are you turning this into a freak show?" - Insider questions Roger Goodell on allowing NFL players to participate in Olympics

NFL insider Albert Breer is not a fan of NFL players being able to participate in the Olympics in flag football in 2028.

The 2028 Olympics are set to take place in Los Angeles, and flag football is set to be an event. The NFL is also set to vote on allowing players to participate, which is expected to pass.

Although many players are eager to get the chance to play in the Olympics, Breer isn't a fan of it and questions NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's decision.

"I think the risk here would be: Are you just turning this into a freak show?” Breer said (6:00). “Like, come watch a 250-pound tight end go play against a bunch of 180-pound guys from France. Is that what we’re doing? Is that good for the viability of flag football as a sport? I don’t know. I think those are all fair questions. I don’t have the answers, but I do think it’s worth discussing.”

It's a fair point from Breer, as he doesn't believe flag football will be that competitive with NFL players being allowed to play. The USA should be able to dominate all the other countries, which is why Breer doesn't think it will be all that entertaining.

Yet, all signs point to the NFL allowing players to participate in flag football at the Olympics, even though Breer and others question it.

Roger Goodell eager for NFL players to be in Olympics

Not only are NFL players excited about being in the Olympics, but so too is Roger Goodell.

The NFL commissioner knows the Olympics are the biggest sporting event possible, and he's excited that NFL players can get even more spotlight.

"The Olympics are the pinnacle of international sport. For us to be able to participate in that, to have both men's and women's flag teams participating in that from around the world, is a significant moment for us," Goodell said, via Olympics.com.

The International Olympic Committee was also excited that NFL players would be able to participate in the Olympics.

"This landmark decision will allow for the participation of the best American Football players in the world at the Olympic Games. All those involved in reaching this milestone, including the NFL team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell deserve applause for this excellent result," the statement read.

The 2028 Olympics will take place on July 14-30 in Los Angeles, California.

