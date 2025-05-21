"I’m at a loss for words”: Justin Jefferson gets 100% real on NFL players being allowed in Olympics flag football

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is eager to be able to represent the USA at the 2028 Olympics.
The NFL has been pushing for players to be allowed to play flag football in the Olympics. Although it still has to be voted on, all signs point to NFL players being allowed to go.
With NFL players likely to be allowed to go to the Olympics, Jefferson is excited for the chance to represent his country.
"I'm just at a loss of words," Jefferson said, via ESPN. "Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream, just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal.
"That's something that as a kid I always wanted to be a part of, but football wasn't global. So now that we're expanding the game and we're going more global, it's pretty cool."
If NFL players are indeed allowed in the Olympics, Jefferson would seemingly be a lock to be on the USA's team as one of their top receivers.
Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in football. He recorded 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Vikings last season.
Jefferson is a one-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a four-time Pro Bowler.
Justin Jefferson enjoyed playing flag football at Pro Bowl
Justin Jefferson got a chance to get a taste of flag football at the Pro Bowl as the game is now a flag football game.
Jefferson says he has enjoyed it as it has allowed players to get some practice in ahead of the Olympics.
"For them to change the rules up and for us to go from a regular game to now [a flag football] game, honestly, it was way more fun," Jefferson said. "We felt like kids out there just kind of having fun, just being around each other, the best athletes in the league."
Jefferson hopes he can represent his country in 2028 as he tries to win an Olympic gold medal for his country.
Before that happens in a couple of years from now, Jefferson is focused on helping the Vikings win football games. Minnesota enters the 2025 season with odds of -150 of missing the playoffs, which implies a 60% chance.
The Vikings open their season on Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears.
