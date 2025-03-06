Amon-Ra St. Brown makes feelings known on Ben Johnson taking vile shots at Jared Goff at NFL Combine

As the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson spent three successful seasons with Jared Goff. He brought the best out of Goff and played a massive role in the four-year, $212 million contract extension the 30-year-old quarterback signed last year.

Johnson is no longer in Detroit, as he has become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He recently expressed his excitement for working with Caleb Williams and might have unintentionally taken a shot at his former quarterback.

The new Bears head coach talked about how he will now work with a mobile quarterback who can extend plays. It is something that Goff has so far not been able to do, and fans thought Johnson was taking a dig at the Lions star.

Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown recently discussed Johnson's comments on the "St. Brown podcast," and he believes it will help Goff.

"Obviously, he has to say that he's the head coach," St. Brown said. "It's his quarterback, you gotta say certain sh*t. But it's like, could he have worded it a little bit different? Maybe. But it's just going to give Jared [Goff] that much more fire when we play the Bears. Am I here for it? I'm here for it."

Since the Lions and the Bears are in the same division, Goff will have at least two opportunities every season to prove his former offensive coordinator wrong.

Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has a record of 5-3 against the Bears. In these eight games, he has thrown for 1,915 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions, completing 67.7% of his throws with a passer rating of 102.7.

Ben Johnson is setting up the Bears for success

Ben Johnson - 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Ben Johnson hasn't wasted any time in improving the mess that he found the Bears in. Before the start of free agency, Chicago has already improved its offensive line by trading for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.

During his time in Detroit, Johnson had one of the best offensive lines in football, and it helped the entire offense. Williams was sacked 68 times in his rookie season, and by fixing the offensive line, the Bears head coach is putting the quarterback in a position to succeed.

Williams is widely considered a generational prospect due to the way he played in college, but he failed to live up to the expectations in his rookie season. He now finds himself in an ideal spot with an offensive-minded head coach who can bring the best out of him.

The Bears already have a talented roster and will improve further through free agency and the draft. All eyes will be on Williams next season, as he now has no excuses not to perform and potentially lead his team to the playoffs.

