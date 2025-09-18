Amon-Ra St. Brown takes issue with "F*** Ben Johnson" chants, 1 week after pushing to boo Bears HC

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown pushed back against Detroit fans who shouted obscenities at Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson during Sunday’s divisional matchup at Ford Field.

St. Brown objected to the chants that targeted his former offensive coordinator, who left the Lions after several seasons to take over in Chicago ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Pro Bowl wideout addressed the situation on the latest episode of the "St. Brown Podcast" with his brother Equanimeous, speaking after Detroit’s 52-21 victory over the Bears.

"I don't think that was right. I don't think he deserves that, just because of how much he's done for us. Booing and F you, that's completely different. Saying 'F you Ben,' I don't think that's right," he said.

St. Brown Podcast @StBrownPodcast Amon-Ra St. Brown wasn't a fan of the "F*** Ben Johnson chants" noting how much Ben Johnson had done for the Lions the previous three years. Sun God noted that booing was fine, but "F*** Ben Johnson" was not deserved ✍️

Detroit’s offense piled up more than 500 yards in the win, while the defense forced two turnovers and delivered four sacks against Johnson’s new team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's performance against the Bears and Ben Johnson's defense

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Amon-Ra St. Brown underscored the respect Ben Johnson earned for helping elevate Detroit’s offense in recent years. St. Brown attacked his old coach’s defense in the same game, finishing with nine catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions later highlighted that it was St. Brown’s 20th career outing with at least 100 receiving yards. He became the first player in team history to open up two seasons with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns across the first two games, a milestone he also achieved in 2022.

Johnson, meanwhile, defended Lions coach Dan Campbell’s late-game fourth-down decision, saying Campbell stayed true to his style.

"What's he supposed to do? It's fourth-and-goal, what do you want him to do? He could've kicked the field goal. They don't kick field goals. They go for it there. He was doing what he was supposed to do. That's what he does," said Johnson.

The Bears’ coach also admitted afterward that his roster failed to match Detroit’s effort level. Speaking two days later, Johnson said,

"I thought as a whole that that team, they played a little bit harder than us. That's a reflection of me as a coach, that's a reflection of our coaching staff and it's a reflection of our players too."

Over five seasons, Amon-Ra St. Brown has produced 443 receptions for 5,011 yards and 37 touchdowns. His chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff has been the foundation of Detroit’s attack since 2021 and showed no signs of slowing on Sunday.

The NFC North rivals won’t face each other again until their season finale in Chicago this January.

