"She sacrificed her career" - Colin Cowherd delves into how Gisele Bundchen sacrificed her modeling career for Tom Brady as divorce rumors loom large

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his return to football ahead of free agency this offseason. The announcement came after spending time with his family in what was quite a short retirement for him.

Following his return to football, many expected that Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen would not be happy with the decision. She had wanted Tom Brady to be around the family more. If the recent reports are true, things have gone way beyond that and the couple is ready to divorce.

Following the recent developments between Brady and Gisele, Colin Cowherd gave his thoughts on the situation. He believes that Gisele has sacrificed a lot to keep this relationship afloat. Here's what he said on the Colin Cowherd podcast:

"So a story was reported yesterday, New York Post, page six, that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, his wife, have sought divorce attorneys. It's really, generally speaking in celebrity marriages. You all know this. For them to work, somebody sacrifices."

He continued:

"The fact that Gisele was a top two to three supermodel, Brady, a top two or three quarterback when they met and it lasted 13 years before they start divorce attorneys is. Kind of surprising because there weren't issues earlier."

Gisele did take care of the family in Brady's absence due to football. She was happy that her husband was finally ready to bid adieu to the game, but then Tom Brady changed his mind and went back to playing football. This seems to have brought them to breaking point.

Tom Brady is still playing at an elite level at the age of 45

Tom Brady - Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Even though the Buccaneers offense hasn't looked great this season, Brady is still playing at an elite level. With players on the offensive end starting to get healthy, we can expect better results from them going forward.

One of the reasons why Brady came back from retirement was that he knows he is still better than most quarterbacks in the league. Moreover, the NFC is wide open, and the Buccaneers can mount a serious challenge going into the playoffs.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore Tom Brady just went 75 yards in six plays and threw a BULLET to Mike Evans for his 77th career TD reception.



Vintage TB12 drive. Tom Brady just went 75 yards in six plays and threw a BULLET to Mike Evans for his 77th career TD reception.Vintage TB12 drive. https://t.co/KnZ4zpthqW

Brady wants to add more Super Bowls to his collection and believes he can still perform at an elite level despite his age. Due to this, he is fully committed to playing football, even as the situation with his wife reportedly deteriorates.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Colin Cowherd Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far