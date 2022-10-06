Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's handling of divorce rumors from 2015 shows just how serious the possibility of multi-million-dollar split seems now

Quarterback Tom Brady 's personal life has continued to take center stage this week as rumors of a divorce with supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are apparently nearing. Unidentified sources reported this week that both Brady and Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys and apparently decided to move forward in dissolving their marriage.

People @people Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources https://t.co/loMEzvwACR

This isn't the first time that rumors about a possible divorce have revolved around the couple. In 2015, at the height of the New England Patriots deflategate scandal, there were rumors that the couple were considering a divorce. The speculation came as the couple had not been seen together in months. At the time, Brady raved about his wife, saying that she was the best support system that he could ask for.

"We're in a great place… There's no bigger supporter I have than her."

Which is a complete turnaround from the recent reports that Bundchen was not supportive of her husband deciding to return to the National Football League after a 40 day retirement stint.

Seven years later, however, he and Bundchen have tried to stay away from any and all rumors. The quarterback openly spoke out against the rumors in 2015, he hasn't convinced anyone that their marriage is fine this time around.

Bundchen's absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' games is also a telling sign that she no longer supports his career. Which now leads many to believe that after 13 years of marriage, the couple could officially be calling it quits.

RGIII comes to Tom Brady 's defense amidst divorce rumors

As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to dodge divorce rumors, another former NFL quarterback has shown support. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that nobody knows what is going on in their marriage besides the two of them.

Griffin continued by saying that everyone should allow the couple to figure out how they want to work and not work things out on their own. He essentially expressed his feelings that everyone should stay out of their marriage and allow them to do what they need to do.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII A lot of assumptions being made about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele when no one but them really knows if anything is going on. Let them live and figure out their own marriage. They are the only one’s who know what’s going on and why in their relationship. A lot of assumptions being made about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele when no one but them really knows if anything is going on. Let them live and figure out their own marriage. They are the only one’s who know what’s going on and why in their relationship.

Griffin dealt with his own divorce in the public eye when he divorced his ex-wife Rebecca Liddicoat in 2016 after three years of marriage.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback will no doubt continue to field questions about his personal life until he decides to address the situation publicly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far