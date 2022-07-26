"They are the least-talented team within the division" - NFL analyst claims Bill Belichick is hurting Mac Jones' growth by not naming a coordinator

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have been without all-time great Tom Brady for two seasons now. The team, however, made the playoffs last year with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Part of Jones' rookie success came from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has had a lot of success with the team. McDaniels signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season to be their next head coach, and the Patriots have yet to replace him.

Radio personality Bart Scott talked about Bill Belichick on "First Take" and called the Patriots the least-talented team in their division.

Scott said:

"Is this going to be a collaborative effort with Mac Jones? Are you going to give him that type of power, authority to really value his opinion in his second year when he's going to be learning a different offense?

He continued:

"And listen, it may be some of the same concept, same verbiage, but it's still a new coordinator for a young quarterback that's going to have to really compete in a division where I think they're the least-talented team within the division."

Scott added that the other teams in the AFC East have gotten better. Although he doesn't question Belichick, he thinks he will do a better job in the offseason.

Scott added:

"You think about everything that these other teams have added. It's going to put more pressure on him, and you need somebody that's had his has experienced and will. Although Bill Belichick is a great coach, and I don't deny that he can do anything that he puts his mind to, we haven't seen it, and until we've seen it, I can't believe it, you know, because you would think he would be a better general manager. What? He has to."

Jones started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and compiled an impressive 10-7 record. He completed 352 out of 521 passing attempts for 3,801 yards. He threw for 22 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions. He also showcased his ability to run with the ball, adding 129 rushing yards.

He led all rookie quarterbacks in yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage last season.

Heading into his second season, Jones won't have an offensive coordinator. Right now, the offense may run through Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, and Belichick.

Belichick officially gave long-time defensive minded coach Matt Patricia a "senior football advisor/OL" role and Joe Judge is offensive assistant/QBs role on the team. #Patriots officially don't have an Offensive Coordinator or a Defensive Coordinator listed for the 2022 season.Belichick officially gave long-time defensive minded coach Matt Patricia a "senior football advisor/OL" role and Joe Judge is offensive assistant/QBs role on the team. #Patriots officially don't have an Offensive Coordinator or a Defensive Coordinator listed for the 2022 season.Belichick officially gave long-time defensive minded coach Matt Patricia a "senior football advisor/OL" role and Joe Judge is offensive assistant/QBs role on the team.

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots got routed by the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round last year

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Scott called the Patriots "the least-talented team in the division." They did get routed by the Buffalo Bills in the first-round of the playoffs this past year 47-17.

Bills dominate the Pats 47-17 Smackdown in BuffaloBills dominate the Pats 47-17 Smackdown in Buffalo 💢Bills dominate the Pats 47-17 https://t.co/ITkjcBhrKB

The Bills are one of the most talented teams in the NFL right now. They are the favorite to win the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins finished last season 9-8. Meanwhile, the New York Jets had one of the best drafts highlighted by three solid first-round picks.

The talent in the AFC East is catching up. The Pats may need to keep improving themselves to keep up.

